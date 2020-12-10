VIDEO: Danny Mac and Molly Lynch Give a Sneak Peek of SUNSET BOULEVARD IN CONCERT

With the exciting news that Sunset Boulevard in Concert will be streamed into living rooms across the globe, Danny Mac (Joe Gillis) and Molly Lynch (Betty Schaefer) returned to Curve ahead of rehearsals to check out the amazing new auditorium, and give a sneak peek of what to expect from the concert.

Watch as Danny, Molly and Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster reunite to discuss Sunset Boulevard in Concert - at Home, plus a very special performance of Too Much in Love to Care.

Check out the video below!

Set over a turbulent New Year's Eve in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a compelling story of romance and obsession. Directed by Nikolai Foster, the performance will see Ria Jones reprise her role as silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond, with Danny Mac returning as penniless screen writer Joe Gillis. Further casting will be announced soon.

A 16-piece orchestra - the largest to accompany a musical in the UK this year - will also join the sumptuously costumed cast in realising Andrew Lloyd-Webber's epic and globally-adored score, including Sunset Boulevard, The Greatest Star Of All and As If We Never Said Goodbye.

Performances run Tuesday 22 December 2020 - Saturday 9 January 2021.

Tickets are £20 per household and can be purchased at https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/sunset-boulevard-in-concert-at-home/.