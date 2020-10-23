VIDEO: Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared Perform 'Half Asleep' From AMELIE

Brisson and Jared starred in the 2019 production of AMÉLIE in London.

Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared, who starred in the 2019 production of AMÉLIE in London, have released a new video featuring the song "Half Asleep" from the musical in advance of the 2020 Olivier Awards this weekend. Amélie is nominated for three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Original Score or New Orchestrations, and Best Actress in A Musical for Audrey Brisson.

This stripped-down performance was recorded in the comfort of Brisson and Jared's own home with their newborn daughter as their audience.

Watch the performance of 'Half Asleep' below!

The album was released by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals in June 2020. LISTEN HERE: https://found.ee/amelie-mus

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

Amélie's Original London Cast Recording features the West End cast of 13 actor-musicians: Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson, Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Grant, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Emma Jane Morton, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, and Johnson Willis. Music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and book by Craig Lucas. The London premiere of Amélie was directed by Michael Fentiman. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Oliver Award nominee Barnaby Race, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Samuel Wilson, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Concord Theatricals licenses Amélie worldwide for live stage performance by professional and amateur theatres. Theatres interested in licensing the show should visit concordsho.ws/PerformAmelie.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You