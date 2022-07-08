Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

V&A Announces RE-IMAGINING MUSICALS Exhibition Opening In October

A new display will celebrate the world of musical theatre

Jul. 8, 2022  
V&A Announces RE-IMAGINING MUSICALS Exhibition Opening In October

London's Victoria & Albert Museum has announced a new display celebrating the glittering world of musical theatre.

Re:Imagining Musicals will open at the museum on October 15 and will be free to visit.

Previously unseen items from the V&A's theatre and performance collections will be displayed to explore how some of the best-loved musicals have been adapted, revived, and retold.

The display will show the evolution and craftmanship of iconic musicals, from Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady to modern classics SIX the Musical, and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

