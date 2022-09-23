Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Underbelly Announces LA CLIQUE at This Year's Christmas In Leicester Square

Starting on the 9 of November and concluding on the 7 of January 2023 in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Underbelly has announced that the critically acclaimed, genre-defining and world-renowned cabaret, La Clique is returning to London's glittering West End this Christmas, fresh off a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe season. Starting on the 9th of November and concluding on the 7th of January 2023 in the majestic Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.

With less than 100 days until Christmas, a night with La Clique is the ultimate, awe-inspiring experience to get you into the festive spirit. Featuring a brand-new cast bringing you spectacular entertainment, jaw-dropping acrobatics and never seen before performances - plus some returning favourites.

Tickets are on sale now and available from underbellyfestival.com.

The outstanding cast will be announced in due course and will feature incredible and breath-taking acts from around the globe - a night with La Clique is not to be missed, prepare to be amazed and astounded this festive season. La Clique is returning to the Leicester Square Spiegeltent after successful seasons in 2019 and 2021 and has become a well-loved staple on the London festive scene.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own with its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere.


