UK Theatre Brought Back to Life Through Outdoor Venues

Yahoo Finance has reported that theater is being brought back to life in the UK thanks to the return to theatres' original roots- outdoor performances. The Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park, the Roman Theatre, the Minack and more are among the venues presenting performances.

Read the full story HERE.

At the Minack, audiences will sit in household groups, at a safe social distance from other groups. The Minack, which can usually hold 800, will be seating a maxiumum of 320. Performances run from next week, with one show being Marie Jones' Stones in His Pockets, a play starring two actors taking on 15 characters. Backstage contact will be kept to a miniumum.

The Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park will present a concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar for six weeks from August 14. Audiences will be capped at 390 (full capacity is 1,256).

At the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in Hertfordshire, Adam Nichols will be staging Shakespeare, presenting Henry V and The Merry Wives of Windsor. 220 out of a usual 275 seats will be filled, and all safety measures will be put in place.

Nichols shared:

"If you stand right in the centre of it there's an incredible acoustic sweet spot. And it sits in the landscape beautifully. I directed Macbeth there last year and we had the army coming up over the banks with flaming torches."

