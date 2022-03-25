Trevor Dion Nicholas, Natalie McQueen & More to Join Frank Wildhorn's FRANK & FRIENDS

Fourth Wall Live and Frank Wildhorn have announced that West End stars Trevor Dion Nicholas, Natalie McQueen, John Owen-Jones, Christine Allado, Natalie May Paris, Frances Mayli McCann, Jordan Luke Gage and The Arts Ed Choir will be joining the composing icon on stage for FRANK & FRIENDS - The Music of Frank Wildhorn at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 17 April 2022 at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now www.fw-live.com/frank

Frank Wildhorn is delighted to be performing FRANK & FRIENDS for the first time in London. Presented by Fourth Wall Live FRANK & FRIENDS celebrates the breadth of renowned work from composer Frank Wildhorn, with selections from his pop, jazz, and theatre catalogues, including music from his musicals, Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland and Dracula.

Frank Wildhorn is a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award nominated celebrated composer of both musical theatre and popular songs including having written the Number One international hit "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" for Whitney Houston. Throughout his career he has written songs that have been recorded and performed by artists such as Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Stix, Johnny Mathis, Patti LaBelle, Trisha Yearwood, Colm Wilkinson, Anthony Warlow, Michael Ball, Beverley Knight, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis Jr, and Natalie Cole, to name a few. Among his forty original shows around the world are Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War, Dracula, Wonderland, Bonnie & Clyde, Victor/Victoria, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Camille Claudel, Mata Hari, Death Note, Excalibur/Artus, and The Man Who Laughs. At the end of 2021 the Vienna Symphony Orchestra's recording of an original composition by Wildhorn was released, making him the first American to have a full-length symphony premiered by the World-renowned company.

Trevor Dion Nicholas's West End credits include 'George Washington' in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre and 'Genie' in Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre. He also presents on Magic at the Musicals and appears as a panellist on ITV's All Star Musicals. In January 2022 he played the role of 'Preacher' in Bonnie and Clyde In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Natalie McQueen's West End credits include playing 'Doralee Rhodes' in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the UK tour of Wonderland, Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre and Starlight Express at The Other Palace. She is currently due to star as 'Blanche Barrow' in the West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde The Musical at the Arts Theatre, a role she played in the sold-out Bonnie and Clyde In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

John Owen-Jones is Broadway and West End star and recording artist, whose credits include playing Jean Valjean in Les MisÃ©rables and The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. He has now recorded six studio albums, with his most recent, Spotlight, having been released in February 2019.

Christine Allado is best known for her award-winning performance as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the original West End production of Hamilton and for playing Vanessa in the Olivier Award winning production of In The Heights. Most recently she has been playing the role of Tzipporah in The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre.

Natalie May Paris is best known as 'Jane Seymore' in the West End production of Six The Musical, a role she played both in the West End and during the UK Tour as well as appearing on the show's cast recording.

Frances Mayli McCann is an Olivier Award nominated actress, who originated the role of 'Kylah' in Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. Her other West End credits include 'Heather McNamara' in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'The Mistress' in Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Eponine' in the UK and International Tour of Les MisÃ©rables. She is currently due to star as 'Bonnie Parker' in the West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde The Musical at the Arts Theatre, the role she played in the sold-out Bonnie and Clyde In Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Jordan Luke Gage is best known for his portrayal of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning &Juliet at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in Bat Out Of Hell at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in Heathers at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4. He is currently due to star as 'Clyde Barrow in the West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde The Musical.

Fourth Wall Live is an exciting new collaboration between boutique concert producer Club 11 London and theatrical producers DLAP Group. Having previously successfully produced Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall together, the teams have now combined to bring audiences a plethora of International Artists in concert at leading venues including the sold-out Bonnie and Clyde in Concert. Their recent production, Eurobeat - The Pride Of Europe was loved by audiences and critics alike during its streamed season in May 2021.

