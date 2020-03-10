Transgender Actress Kate O'Donnell Departs BREAKFAST ON PLUTO Over Casting Controversy

BBC News has reported that UK actress Kate O'Donnell, who was set to play the mother of the main character, Patrick/Pussy Braden in the new stage musical adaptation of Patrick McCabe's novel Breakfast on Pluto, has dropped out due to the casting of Irish actor Fra Fee in the lead role.

According to BBC, the producers said they tried to find a trans performer for the role. O'Donnell said they didn't try hard enough.

The show, described as a "musical of self-discovery", follows Patrick/Pussy from small-town Ireland to London in the 1970s.

It will be staged at The Donmar Warehouse in London in October.

O'Donnell said, "I was offered the part and realised with the heaviest of hearts - because West End theatre production roles do not come along every day especially when you're a trans performer - that I was going to have to decline the role,"

The casting of Fee resulted in an outcry among the trans community on social media.

