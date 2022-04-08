Tim Walker's Critically Acclaimed BLOODY DIFFICULT WOMEN Will Be Available To Stream On Demand

Wind of Change, in association with Cahoots Theatre Company, today announce on demand streaming of their critically acclaimed world premiere of Tim Walker's Bloody Difficult Women.

Following an extended run at Riverside Studios from 24 February - 2 April 2022, will be available to stream from Friday 8 April until Tuesday 3 May 2022. Early bird tickets will be available to purchase online until 15 April at £12, after which they will be available for £15 for the remainder of the streaming. Tickets will be available at www.bloodydifficultwomen.com.

The production, inspired by the court case Gina Miller brought against Theresa May in 2016 and with the final climatic scene set in the present, is directed by Stephen Unwin and stars Calum Finlay (Max Guilden), Edmund Kingsley (Alan Miller), Graham Seed (Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (Paul Dacre).

Denise Silvey, the producer, says: "Even after we extended the run of Bloody Difficult Women by popular demand, a great many people who couldn't manage to get along asked us to stream it. We're now delighted to share our play with a much wider online audience all over the country and beyond. We hope they will share, too, the enthusiasm that our live audiences had for this unique play and see why it has such resonance in these challenging times."

Tim Walker, the writer, says: "Any show that is as honest about our political classes and our media as Bloody Difficult Women was always going to make powerful enemies, but it made a lot of great friends for itself, too, and played to packed and appreciative houses night after night in London. It's a state-of-the-nation play that has a lot to say for itself, but, trust me, it will make you laugh as well as think."