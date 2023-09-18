Theatre Royal Stratford East Reveals Cast and Creative Team For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto

Stratford East has announced the cast and creative team for this year's pantomime, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, with book and lyrics by Succession/Killing Eve writer Anna Jordan (she/her) and music and lyrics by Stratford East pantomime veteran Robert Hyman (he/him).

Directed by Stratford East's Sky Arts Associate Artist for 2023 Denzel Westley-Sanderson (he/him), the cast includes Lucy Frederick (she/her) as Flesh Creep, Max Gill (they/he/she) as Bill, Savanna Jeffrey (she/her) as Winnie the Moo, Eli London (they/them) as Ensemble, Billy Lynch (he/they) as Junior, Nikhil Singh Rai (he/him) as Jack and Jamie Tait (he/him) as Ensemble. Further casting to be announced.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Lily Arnold (she/her), Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi (she/her), Sound Designer Beth Duke (she/her), Musical Director Lee Freeman (he/him), Chorographer André Fabien Francis (he/him/they/them), Assistant Director Ashen Gupta (they/them)*, Casting Director Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion Casting (he/him), Illusion Consultant Sam Lupton (he/him) and Costume Supervisor Isobel Pellow (she/her).

Welcome to Splatford! Jack lives here with his cow, Winnie The Moo, and his mum, Milky Linda. The town is home to a magical marsh full of healing mud, which Jack and his pals spend their days mining. But there's a BIG problem: Giant Belch. He dominates Splatford from the sky - stealing the mud, charging outrageous rents and polluting the air with his burps and farts!

One odd shepherd, a handful of beans and an unexpected beanstalk later, Jack is on a life-changing journey. Can he reach the top? Can he defeat Flesh Creep - Belch's hateful henchwoman who has seriously got it in for him? Can he triumph over Belch and be crowned Splatford's unlikely hero? And can he make Milky Linda proud?

Stratford East pantos are full of original music, outrageous characters and famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special Stratford East twist.

Writer Anna Jordan said, “I've never written a panto before. Right at the beginning I put together a 'Panto Manifesto' which I shared with the creative team. The manifesto stated that because panto is very often people's first experience of theatre it doesn't make it as important as an “ordinary” play, It makes it MORE important. It also stated that every child or young person that comes to our show is a VIP. We really hope you enjoy what we've made as much as we've enjoyed making it!”

Writer (music and lyrics) Robert Hyman said, “It's incredible to think that this is my 25th year making panto at Stratford East. But the truth is nobody does it like Stratford with its unique blend of original music and unexpected surprises. It truly is a show for absolutely everybody. It's what Christmas is all about and, for me, it wouldn't be Christmas without it!”

Director Denzel Westley-Sanderson said, “I'm thrilled to be directing this year's pantomime at Stratford East. Panto is a cherished British tradition and serves as many people's first live theatre experience, including mine! I'm very much looking forward to working with this incredible cast and creative team as we deliver a fresh and bold retelling of this iconic story. Everyone is invited to join in on the excitement!”

Tickets from £10 for every performance of every show. Ticket prices increase as the theatre fills, so book early for the best seats at the best prices.

*Assistant Director position funded by Fenton Arts Trust and Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation.