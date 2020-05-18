The Showstoppers' Alternative EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Raises £7,400 for The Care Workers' Charity

Staged as a tribute to this year's cancelled Eurovision Song Contest, Olivier Award-winning musical comedy improvisers The Showstoppers raised £7,400 on Friday evening for the Care Workers' Charity by delivering their very own Alternative Eurovision Song Contest.



Featuring brand new songs parodying familiar Eurovision genres, The Showstoppers recreateed the OTT production values, high camp, and musical merriment of the world-famous competition, in a hilarious evening complete with commentary by Tom Allen, celebrity judges and interactive public voting.



The winner was Germany with 'Bundesliga Dankeschoen Schmetterling Muttersöhnchen' followed by France ('Super Sweet')

and Finland ('Domino'). And it was such a success that it could become an annual event staged the night before the actual Eurovision Song Contest!

Today Olivier award-winning Jenna Russell became the latest West End star to challenge The Showstoppers to compose a musical theatre song in just 24 hours. Following Ramin Karimloo, Elaine Paige and Derren Brown, Jenna, who was to star alongside Imelda Staunton in 'Hello, Dolly!' in the West End this summer, threw down the gauntlet for the improvisers to compose a new song about someone losing internet and phone reception during Lockdown in the style of 'Hello, Dolly!' - in just 24 hours!

Watch her challenge below!

The finished song - recorded by the cast who are all isolated from each other - will be unveiled on social media at 11am on Tuesday 19 May.



