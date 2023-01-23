The Royal Opera's Jette Parker Artist Programme Announce The 2023-24 Company

The Royal Opera has announced the new cohort of Jette Parker Artists (JPA) for the 2023-24 Season. Committed to nurturing the next generation of artists, the two-year programme offers performers of outstanding talent career-changing opportunities preparing them for staged performances, concerts and recitals across the Royal Opera House main stage, Linbury Theatre and beyond. Graduates of the Programme starring in roles across the current season include Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (Turandot) Filipe Manu (The Magic Flute), Aigul Akhmetshina (The barber of Seville) and David Butt Philip (Rusalka).

Soprano's Isabela Díaz and Valentina Puscas, baritone Grisha Martirosyan, mezzo-soprano Veena Akama-Makia, bass Jamie Woollard, and tenor Ryan Vaughan Davies will join the JPA community in September 2023.

The appointments were made following an extensive international search. The audition panel included; ROH Music Director, Antonio Pappano, Director of the Royal Opera Oliver Mears JPA Artistic Director David Gowland, Head of JPA Elaine Kidd, ROH Head of Music Richard Hetherington, Royal Opera Director of Casting Peter Katona, soprano Yvonne Kenny, and Royal Opera repetiteur Susanna Stranders.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said: 'We're delighted to welcome such exceptional British and International Artists onto the Programme. It is more important than ever that we support young operatic talent, and I am delighted to see the Jette Parker Artists go from strength to strength. These company artists receive coaching from in-house experts and leading artists, preparing them for international careers and enhancing the UK's reputation as a leading creative force in the world.'

Head of JPAP Elaine Kidd said: 'We're really excited to have a full roster of ten singers again for the first time since the pandemic. These wonderful young artists have experienced a broad programme of coaching with us as part of our final audition process, so they already feel at home here and are looking forward to taking to our stages.'

Now in its 21st year, the Programme provides a bridge to a career with the world's leading opera companies and gives the artists first-hand experience of a major international producing house. Over the last 21 years, the Programme has trained and supported over 140 young singers, directors, conductors and pianists from across the globe, providing access to all areas of opera, music and theatre production. As well as performing repertory roles, singers may also cover roles for more established cast members, stepping into another artist's shoes at short notice, and will receive coaching and mentoring to further their technical abilities and help evolve their artistic identity.

Applications for the 2024-25 intake of singers will take place this summer, with live auditions in November - click here for further information.