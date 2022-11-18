The Old Vic Launches Free Online Platform, The Hub

The Old Vic is delighted to announce the launch of The Hub - a brand new, free, online platform that will enable anyone, from anywhere, to delve behind the scenes of the cultural industries. The platform will provide global audiences the opportunity to develop their careers, recognise pathways into the industry, and benefit from content championing positive mental health.

The Hub features over 60 new, unique and free pieces of content that explore all elements of the creative industries in different formats including video workshops, career development podcasts, an interactive theatre glossary, a virtual theatre careers tour and downloadable resources that support independent learning. The creation of The Hub has been made possible through the Digital Accelerator Programme, launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies to help cultural organisations invest in strategic improvements to their technology infrastructure.

The Old Vic is a theatre unique in its commitment to social mobility and, for over a decade, has led the way in offering in-person employability training; unlocking access to careers in the creative industries whilst also utilising the transferable skills gained through engaging with the arts. Through The Hub and the Digital Accelerator Programme, The Old Vic will reach more people and will engage audiences in new ways.

The Hub will provide inspiration and insights from experienced performing arts professionals and promote independent learning to anyone, of any age, from anywhere. Whether it's someone on the cusp of starting out, at a professional crossroads, or facing a career crunch point, The Hub has the potential to benefit everyone.

Recognising that strong digital infrastructure is vital to enable the cultural sector to reach new audiences, the Digital Accelerator Programme provides 100 cultural organisations in the US and the UK with targeted training and long-term support. Participating organisations work closely with a Bloomberg Tech Fellow, designated by each participating organisation, to build capabilities in areas ranging from marketing, fundraising, database and CRM systems to bold projects with the potential to benefit the broader sector.

The Hub is easy to use and presents content in a variety of formats to suit people's own learning preferences with videos, written guides, virtual tours, infographics and podcasts all available for free. Content highlights include:

â€¢ An interactive virtual careers tour of The Old Vic spotlighting the different teams who keep the theatre running

â€¢ An interactive glossary of our theatre, from front of house to stage door, demystifying jargon and helping people navigate the industry with confidence

â€¢ Relaxation, wellness and anxiety management films, inspired by actors and theatre practitioners, championing emotional wellbeing for all

â€¢ An interactive careers quiz to inspire people with what their next career step could be

â€¢ An inspiring podcast series on how to change careers - into, out of and within theatre

â€¢ Independent learning guides on how to improve your employability, make better career decisions and get the job you've always wanted

â€¢ A spotlight on emerging artists and how to help your career to thrive

â€¢ A series of step-by-step courses bringing creative theatre skills to life, featuring video tutorials with industry professionals and a host of downloadable resources and tools.

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said:

'Theatre is something that The Old Vic believes makes the world better and we work to enable anyone to experience, make and benefit from it. The Hub is a fantastic window into this world, highlighting how the creative industries can inspire people professionally and personally - enhancing life skills, career pathways and mental health. Bloomberg's funding has enabled us to build something unique and we are hugely thankful for their support.'

Jemma Read, Global Head of Corporate Philanthropy at Bloomberg LP, said:

'Through our work with cultural partners globally we've seen the transformative impacts of technology in helping arts institutions to reach new audiences.

'The Old Vic is a both a pioneering organisation and a long-standing partner. We're proud to deepen our collaboration so that communities across the world can benefit from their unique programming and inspirational resources.'

Paapa Essiedu, who performed at The Old Vic earlier this year, and has been involved in Education & Community projects at the theatre, said:

'There's so much to love about The Hub, from workshops and interviews with creatives to virtual tours and an interactive theatre glossary. I have no doubt it will prove invaluable to anyone and everyone interested in understanding how a theatre works.

'As with any industry, finding a route in isn't always straightforward, so it's amazing to see content dedicated to mental health and wellbeing alongside the plethora of career and education assets on offer, including some that I have been involved with.

'The significance of The Hub cannot be underestimated. It's a game-changer and something I'm sure a lot of aspiring and existing theatre creatives will benefit from. There aren't many free, digital theatre assets as extensive as The Hub and I honestly believe it has the potential to change lives - especially for those around the world where access to a theatre is not necessarily a given.'

Image Credit: The Old Vic