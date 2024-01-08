The Kingdom Choir Adds Additional 30th Anniversary Performance

The choir have added a new date at the Barbican on 27th May, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Legendary London based choir, The Kingdom Choir, have added a further show as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Due to phenomenal demand having sold out their Queen Elizabeth Hall show in London on 30th November 2023, the choir have added a new date at the Barbican on 27th May, 2024.

The Kingdom Choir have a huge list of accolades including performing at British Summer Time with Barbara Streisand, opening the Major League Baseball game, performed headline tours across the UK, US and Australia.

Perhaps best known for their show-stopping performance of ‘Stand By Me’ at the Royal Wedding in May 2018, The Kingdom Choir signed a major record deal with Sony Music UK and released their debut album 'Stand By Me' later that year.

The album included the choir’s much-loved rendition of ‘Stand By Me’, which went straight in at Number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart, and showcased the pure joy and spiritual essence that runs through all of their performances.

The group of singers from in and around London draw from various Christian traditions and are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performance, led by founder/conductor, Karen Gibson, who was awarded an MBE in 2020 for her service to Music.

The choir have performed concerts all over the world including sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, the Royal Albert Hall and the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Tickets available from ticketmaster.co.uk 




