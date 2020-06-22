The BBC Commits £100m To Create Diverse and Inclusive Content

BBC has reported that the BBC's Creative Diversity Commitment will prioritize £100m of their commissioning budget over three years (from 2021/22-2023/24) towards diverse and inclusive content, which will be supported by a new mandatory 20% diverse-talent target in all new network commissions from April 2021.

"These steps are all part of the ambitious journey we are on to transform the BBC inside and out and make a real difference to the industry and to society at a critical time. The £100m investment will support our commitment to diversity and inclusion in our TV output across all genres, including children's, education and current affairs. It will support the BBC's Diversity Code of Practice, and commits the BBC to create content with at least two of the following three priorities:

Diverse stories and portrayal on-screen

Diverse production teams and talent

Diverse-led production companies

Director-General, Tony Hall, said: "The senseless killing of George Floyd - and what it tells us about the stain of systemic racism - has had a profound impact on all of us. It's made us question ourselves about what more we can do to help tackle racism - and drive inclusion within our organisation and in society as a whole.

"This is our response - it's going to drive change in what we make and who makes it. It's a big leap forward - and we'll have more to announce in the coming weeks."

