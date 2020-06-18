The AMELIE Original London Cast Recording Is Now Available

Fresh off its hit, critically acclaimed run in London and nominated for three Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, AMELIE is based on the beloved, five-time Oscar®-nominated film. The story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind, Amélie secretly improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

Amélie's Original London Cast Recording features the West End cast of 13 actor-musicians: Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson as Amélie, Sophie Crawford as Gina, Faoileann Cunningham as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson as Amadine/Philomene, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man/Gnome, Chris Jared as Nino, Caolan McCarthy as Hipolito/Elton, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Emma Jane Morton as Delphine, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau, and Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel.

The London premiere of Amélie had music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. It was directed by Michael Fentiman. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations were by Oliver Award nominee Barnaby Race, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Samuel Wilson, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Click HERE to listen

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories