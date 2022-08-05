TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Greenwich Theatre This Month

From August 19th - September 4th Greenwich Theatre presents a madcap production of Treasure Island, by Le Navet Bete and John Nicholson, directed by James Haddrell.

David Haller, Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and Helen Ramsay are set to bring 30 or more characters to life this summer when the theatre's outrageously comedic version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure story takes to the stage.

Orphaned cabin boy Jim Hawkins (Haller), left in the careless care of Aunt Agnes, is serving ale in the Admiral Benbow Jim Hawkins (Haller) before being taken under the wing of Long John Silver (Drennan). He happily embarks on what he expects to be an exciting sea voyage in search of treasure, but thanks to a crew of pirates, a strangely familiar Captain Birdseye (Ramsay) and the wildly eccentric castaway Ben Gunn (Bornemann), nothing ends up being quite as it seems.

The show's director James Haddrell says: "This year we've been lucky enough to secure a fantastic script from Le Navet Bete, a brilliant comic theatre company, so this will be unlike any production of Treasure Island that our audiences have seen before. Fans of the Greenwich pantomime will recognise a lot of the comedy style, but there's much more besides."

Perfect for fans of the Greenwich Theatre pantomime, this riotously chaotic adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's beloved tale of pirates and buried treasure is full of physical comedy, daft jokes and thrilling adventure, with Jim setting sail on the high seas with Captain Birdseye, Blue Peter, Long-John Silver and the parrot Alexa...

Following last year's productions of Pinocchio and The Wolves Of Willoughby Chase, this new staging of Treasure Island is the latest summer spectacular for families from Greenwich Theatre.

Haller is thrilled to be treading the boards (a.k.a. running around the stage like a madman) at Greenwich Theatre once again after appearing in their 2021 summer family production, Pinocchio. Drennan is also no stranger to the Greenwich Theatre stage; currently performing alongside Ramsay, who's making her professional debut at Greenwich Theatre in An Intervention. The cast is completed by Bornemann who has worked extensively in theatre for young audiences, making this production set to be a family favourite.

Playing from August 19th to September 4th, Treasure Island follows last year's acclaimed production of Pinocchio in establishing the Greenwich Theatre summer show as a popular fixture in the borough's cultural calendar.