TKTS Booth Reopens in London's Leicester Square

TKTS, London's leading theatre ticket booth, is now officially open for in-person sales from a new building in the heart of Leicester Square Gardens.

A wide range of last minute on-the-day discounts for hit London shows are on offer seven days a week from the TKTS booth, which has stood in Leicester Square since 1980 in various incarnations - but has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The new building will be TKTS's temporary home while works are carried out in Leicester Square.

The first week of in-person sales has been strong, indicating that audience confidence is returning - also reflected in the fact that wider West End ticket sales are almost back up to 2019 levels.

The TKTS staff, theatre fans themselves with years of industry experience, are on hand to offer expert knowledge and recommendations, as well as answering any questions about what to expect from your trip to the theatre.

Those in the know have been able to enjoy TKTS deals online since May, which will continue alongside the booth - meaning you can grab last minute theatre bargains at home, on the go and in person. For online TKTS tickets visit officiallondontheatre.com/tkts

As a not-for-profit organisation run by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), TKTS works directly with theatre owners and producers to bring the best ticket offers to audiences, with proceeds going towards SOLT initiatives benefiting the industry.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of SOLT, said:

'After a year and a half, it is fantastic to be able to herald the full return of London's world-leading theatre industry with the reopening of TKTS. For 40 years, the iconic booth has stood in the heart of Theatreland offering unparalleled customer service to countless theatregoers and forging close relationships with theatre box offices across the West End. It is fantastic to see the booth's shutters up again!'

