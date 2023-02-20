THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Open UK Tour at the Liverpool Empire This Christmas

The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will embark on a UK Tour, following this summer's forthcoming season at the world-famous London Palladium.

The Wizard of Oz will open its tour with a Christmas season at the Liverpool Empire, beginning performances on Wednesday 13 December, with subsequent tour dates announced today through to Spring 2024.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which thrilled audiences on its UK Tour in 2022, now presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.wizardofozmusical.com.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props, and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Michael Harrison said, "There really will be no place like the Liverpool Empire this Christmas, as Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion embark on their journey down the Yellow Brick Road. Nikolai Foster and his team have created a new and magical production of this beloved musical, and we can't wait to take the show to Liverpool and then to audiences all around the country."

Star casting for The Wizard of Oz is to be confirmed.

Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin with David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited, present the Curve production of The Wizard of Oz.

Tour Dates

Weds 13 Dec - Sun 7 Jan Box Office: Box Office: 03330 096 690

Empire Theatre, Liverpool www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On sale soon

Tues 16 - Sun 21 Jan Box Office: 023 8071 1811

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton www.mayflower.org.uk

On sale soon

Tues 30 Jan - Sat 3 Feb Box Office: 0114 249 600

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 13 - Sat 17 Feb Box Office: 03330 096 690

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On sale soon

Tues 20 - Sun 25 Feb Box Office: 01702 351135

Cliffs Pavilion Southend www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 27 Feb - Sun 3 March Box Office: 01603 630 000

Theatre Royal, Norwich www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 5 - Sun 10 March Box Office: 01492 872 000

Venue Cymru, Llandudno www.venuecymru.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 19 - Sat 23 March Box Office: 01274 432000

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 26 - Sat 30 March Box Office: 01752 267 222

Theatre Royal, Plymouth www.theatreroyal.com

On sale soon

Tues 2 - Sun 7 April Box Office: 03330 096 690

Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

On sale soon

Tues 9 - Sat 13 April Box Office: 0115 989 5555

Theatre Royal, Nottingham www.trch.co.uk

On sale soon

Tues 16 - Sun 21 April Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Theatre Royal, Newcastle www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On sale soon

Further dates to be announced.