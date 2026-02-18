🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Uncontainable Nausea of Alec Baldwin is an absurdist, existential examination of the psychological and physical unravelling of Alec Baldwin - not the real one - as he grapples with a pervasive sense of nausea towards himself and the desensitised digital society he inhabits. Marinating in the violence, complicity, and paradox of modern life, this psychedelic multimedia romp plunges into the psyche of a human pushed past breaking point.

This world premiere from migrant-led experimental company TG WORKS combines fractured narratives, physical theatre, and multimedia design to create an urgent interrogation of guilt, responsibility, and moral decay in an age where we confess to algorithms instead of each other.

A looming presence lurks in the corner of his living room. Staring at him. Smiling. Spreading. Something Alec can no longer ignore.

"Alec, can I ask you a question? And please be honest about it. Have you ever felt the urge to lash out? Anger rising up, blood pumping, eyes shut - an uncontainable need to just act?"

Alec has done something he truly, deeply regrets. He spends his days pouring his guilt into a chatbot, obsessively unravelling the consequences of his actions. It was not his fault, yet why does it feel like it was? Performances will run from 03 - 24 Mar 2026 at New Diorama Theatre.

The cast features James Aldred, Stefanie Bruckner, Manuela Pierri, Mathias Augestad Ambjør, and Bartel Jespers.