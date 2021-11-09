THE SHARK IS BROKEN Will Extend Until 13 February 2022

'The Shark is Broken' will extend its run at the Ambassadors Theatre until 13 February 2022. The production made a big splash when it opened in the West End last month receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences. Co-written by Robert Shaw's son Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this brilliantly funny play, directed by Guy Masterson, reveals the hilarious and moving behind-the-scenes drama on Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie JAWS.

Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now at thesharkisbroken.com. New Sunday matinee performances at 2.30pm have been added to the schedule. The run was previously scheduled to end on 15 January.

Producer Sonia Friedman said today 'It's with immense pride and joy that we're announcing this extension of 'The Shark is Broken' at the Ambassador's Theatre - put simply, we're gonna need a bigger run! Having been suspended for 16 months in 2020, just before rehearsals were due to commence, it's fantastic that this new play has finally opened in the West End to such a rapturous response, with our dedicated audiences travelling from all over the UK to see this entertaining yet profound look behind the scenes of one of the most famous films ever made.'

Ian Shaw plays his father Robert Shaw in The Shark is Broken alongside Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss, and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider.

Martha's Vineyard, 1974: shooting on 'Jaws' has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth...

The Shark is Broken is written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Guy Masterson, set and costume are by Duncan Henderson, lighting is by Jon Clark, sound and music are by Adam Cork and video is by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Hair, Wigs and Make-up is by Carole Hancock, the Associate Director is Martha Geelan, the Costume Associate is Deborah Andrews, the Associate Lighting Designer is Simisola Majekodunmi and the Fight Director is Yarit Dor