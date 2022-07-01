THE SEAGULL Leads July's Top 10 New London Shows

July continues a fantastic summer of theatre in London. From Emilia Clarke's appearance in Jamie Lloyd's version of Chekhov's The Seagull to Anything Goes returning to The Barbican, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features

1. The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre

Excitement is growing to see Emilia Clarke make her West End debut as Nina in Anya Reiss' unique 21st century modernisation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd. After the success of his critically-acclaimed, five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company brings the classic play to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 29 June for 11 weeks only.

Starring alongside Clarke will be Tom Rhys Harries, Daniel Monks, Sophie Wu and Indira Varma in Chekhov's story of love and loneliness. A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Until 10 September. Book tickets here.

2. Anything Goes, Barbican Theatre

The sold-out musical sensation, Anything Goes returns to the Barbican by popular demand. The sell-out extravaganza runs for a limited seven week season.

The revival 2022 will star multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford.

The feel-good production features a cast of over 50 and tap-dancing sailors. If this show doesn't brighten your mood, nothing will.

Until 3 September. Book tickets here.

3. Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre

Following on from the success of his Romeo & Juliet film, director Simon Goodwin returns to the National Theatre to direct Shakepeare's much-loved comedy. Set in a 1930's Italian Riviera and starring Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan, this looks like an intriging version of the play.

7 July-10 September. Book tickets here.

4. Peaky Blinders: The Rise, The Camden Garrison

Taking you back to 1921 London, Peaky Blinders: The Rise is an immersive theatrical show that promises to put you in the heart of the popular TV series.



Presented in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, you are invited to get dressed up and fully immersed in Tommy Shelby's world. As the story unfolds you will experience live sets, unmissable character interactions, competitive game play and ultimately determine whether Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take London.

Until 12 February 2023. Book tickets here.

5. Closer, Lyric Hammersmith

The Olivier Award-winning play and Hollywood hit film about sexual politics, comes to Hammersmith this summer, directed by Clare Lizzimore.

Starring Jack Farthing, Ella Hunt, Nina Toussaint-White and Sam Troughton, the production marks the 25th anniversary of the play's premiere. In the chaos of London; four strangers meet, fall in love and fall apart in a radical new production of Patrick Marber's cult-classic about longing, lust, sex, and desire.

Would you risk it all for a moment of passion?

14 July-13 August. Book tickets here

6. 101 Dalmatians, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Starring Kate Fleetwood as the infamous Cruella de Vil, this production looks like a perfect show for a summer's evening.

When de Vil sets her sights on a new Dalmatian fur coat, there's trouble ahead for Pongo, Perdi and their adorable litter of puppies. Based on the classic story set in the heart of Regent's Park, this new musical adaptation will be packed with puppetry and adventure.

12 July-28 August. Book tickets here.

7. Chasing Hares, Young Vic

The Young Vic will stage the world premiere of Sonali Bhattacharyya's (winner of Theatre Uncut's Political Playwriting Award) Chasing Hares, directed by Milli Bhatia (seven methods of killing kylie jenner) and starring Ayesha Dharker, Zainab Hasan, Scott Karim, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, and Irfan Shamji.

By day machine operator Prab struggles to survive the precarity and brutality of his factory job in West Bengal, by night he writes stories for his baby daughter Amba. When a popular actress recruits him to write a play for her, Prab seizes the opportunity to expose the injustice of factory conditions and the rumours of child exploitation. But in his fight for change, is he ready to risk his future, his family and even his own life?

16 July-13 August. Book tickets here.

8. Sister Act The Musical, Eventim Apollo

Featuring a dazzling cast of BAFTA Award-winner Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior, and the Queen of Soul, Beverley Knight as Disco diva in disguise Deloris Van Cartier. The heavenly cast also includes The Greatest Showman and Tony Award-nominated actress Keala Settle, Television and stage star Lesley Joseph, Hackney royalty and Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe and Hairspray's rising star Lizzie Bea.

The show tells the hilarious story of Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

19 July-28 August. Book tickets here.

9. The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Gillian Lynne Theatre

A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale comes to the West End this summer, after thrilling audiences in a nationwide tour.

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Voted the nations favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the Gillian Lynne theatre, starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

18 July-8 January 2023. Book tickets here.

10. Yeast Nation: The Triumph Of Life, Southwark Playhouse

An intriguing concept: a musical about Yeast, by the minds that brought you the hilarious Urinetown.

It is the year 3,000,458,000 BC. Living deep within the murk is the world's very first life-form. Behold, The Yeasts! With food growing scarce and resources dwindling, The Yeasts are forced to stay true to The Strictures enshrined in law. But when one Yeast decides to break the rules and seek new possibilities, a new emotion changes all they have ever known....love.

Urinetown creators Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann and cult director Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, Shock Treatment, Night of the Living Dead: Live) take you on a journey to the bottom of the sea to answer that burning question that musical theatre lovers and sceptics alike have been asking since the dawn of time: what would a musicalised story about the first single-celled organisms sound like?

22 July-27 August. Book tickets here.