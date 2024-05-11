Video: Director Diyan Zora and Assistant Director Sara Amini on ENGLISH at RSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Look inside the rehearsal room of English, Sanaz Toosi's comic and deeply moving Pulitzer Prize-winning play, with Director Diyan Zora and Assistant Director Sara Amini in the video here!

Transferring direct from its European premiere at Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Other Place Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, English plays at Kiln Theatre 5 - 29 June.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Sanaz Toossi will have its European premiere at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon between 9 May – 1 June before transferring to the Kiln in London from 5 June. There will be a press night at The Other Place on 15 May, and a London press night on 6 June.

Full cast includes Nadia Albina as Marjan, Sara Hazemi as Goli, Lanna Joffrey as Roya, Nojan Khazai as Omid and Serena Manteghi as Elham. Four of the five actors will make their RSC debut as part of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey's inaugural season as Co-Artistic Directors.

A classroom in Iran. Four adult classmates grapple with learning English as a foreign language. As they attempt to perfect their accents, pronunciation and vocabulary, they realise that there is more to their lives than can ever be uttered through language.

