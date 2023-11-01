THE WITCHES Leads our Top Ten Shows for November

Click Here for More on LONDON TOP 10

The nights may be getting longer and darker, but the West End is bright with fabulous new productions this November.

From a wicked Roald Dahl adaption at The National Theatre, to new British musicals and world premieres, to the start of some fantastic festive offerings, we've got all the best recommendations to make your theatrical month go with a bang.

1. The Witches, National Theatre

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.

The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop the witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

The Witches is at The National Theatre from 7 November 2023 - 27 January 2024. Book tickets Click Here.

2. The Time Traveller's Wife, Apollo Theatre

After nearly a month of previews, new British musical The Time Traveller's Wife is finally open.

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s internationally best-selling novel, this new show is brought to life with original songs from Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. Adapted by multi award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the London premiere is helmed by acclaimed British director Bill Buckhurst.

The Time Traveller's Wife is at the Apollo Theatre. Book tickets here.

3. 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, London Coliseum

As the prima donna of the 20th century, Maria Callas’ expression of the confluence of art and life has long fascinated internationally renowned performance artist, Marina Abramović. Now, Abramović’s much-anticipated celebratory opera project, 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, receives its UK premiere.

Intriguingly Abramović and co-performer Willem Dafoe will die seven times in seven films. Seven singers including Sarah Tynan, Elbenita Kajtazi, Nadine Benjamin, Eri Nakamura, Aigul Akhmetshina, Karah Son and Sophie Bevan perform well-known arias by Bellini, Puccini and Verdi while Abramović herself appears on stage. Book now, as performances are very limited.

7 Deaths of Maria Callas is at the London Coliseum from 3 - 11 November. Book tickets here.

4. Backstairs Billy, Duke of York's Theatre

Michael Grandage directs the world premiere of Marcelo Dos Santos' new comedy starring Penelope Wilson and Luke Evans.

It's 1979. Inside Clarence House, The Queen Mother’s receptions are in full swing and the champagne is flowing. Guiding the proceedings is William ‘Billy’ Tallon, holder of the royal corgis and Her Majesty’s loyal servant.

Outside, strikes are bringing the country to its knees and Britain is on the verge of changing seismically under Margaret Thatcher. These two worlds are about to collide with dizzying consequences.

Backstairs Billy is at the Duke of York's Theatre until 27 January 2024. Book tickets here.

5. Mates in Chelsea, Royal Court

Rory Mullarkey’s riotous new play takes inspiration from Wilde and Wodehouse to create a contemporary comedy of manners set among the dwellers of south west London who – somehow – remain our country’s ruling class.

"But I do have a job. I'm a professional viscount."

Things aren't looking good for Theodore "Tug" Bungay.

His mother, Lady Agrippina, has a plan to cut off his funds. His fed-up fiancée wants to drag him up the aisle. A shady Russian oligarch is eyeing up his beloved Northumberland castle. Is Tug’s dissolute life about to change completely? Or will he get to carry on doing exactly as he pleases without ever facing any consequences?

Mates in Chelsea is at the Royal Court from 3 November 2023 - 16 December. Book tickets here.

Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift in rehearsal for Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

6. Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) Kiln Theatre

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, starring with Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift.

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

Two Strangers (carry a cake across New York) Kiln Theatre from 9 November - 23 December. Book tickets here.

7. A Christmas Carol, Alexandra Palace

There is never a shortage of A Christmas Carols to choose from at this time of year, but Mark Gatiss's acclaimed retelling of Dickens' winter ghost story delivers due to the venue being the hauntingly atmospheric Alexandra Palace with a brilliant new cast.

Star of stage and screen Keith Allen will play the role of Scrooge with Peter Forbes as Marley. Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world.

A Christmas Carol is at Alexandra Palace from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024. Book tickets here.

8. Velvet Pines, Secret Warehouse Location

Swamp Motel is back, with a completely original immersive dining concept – Velvet Pines – which promises guests a fun-filled evening of food and full throttle cabaret for the ultimate festive party.

Swamp Motel has enlisted a vibrant and vivacious cast of performers for the show’s six-week run including epic cabaret from Drag icon Mahatma Khandi, aerial artist Angeliki Nikolakaki and top juggler Ian Marchant AKA The Gentleman Juggler.

Velvet Pines is at a Secret Warehouse Location from 9 November - 23 December 2023. Book tickets here.

9. Ghosts, Shakespeare's Globe

For the first time ever in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, experience the work of Henrik Ibsen, one of the most influential dramatists of all time, with his scandalous Ghosts, a searing exploration of family secrets and forbidden desire.

Nearly 150 years after causing a furore when it premiered with its depiction of incest, infection and euthanasia, Director Joe Hill-Gibbins in his Globe debut, brings a new version of the first modern tragedy to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Ghosts is at Shakespeare's Globe,Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 10 November 2023 - 28 January 2024. Book tickets here.

10. PORNO, Arts Theatre

Fifteen years after TRAINSPOTTING, what has become of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie & Spud? Disturbing, shocking and extremely funny.

This is a full length stage adaptation of Irvine Welsh's novel, which sold out one of the largest Pleasance venues at a month long run at Edinburgh Fringe ’22, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics. It now comes to the West End for a season of seven Sunday night performances.

Contains swearing, sexual language, debauchery, drug use and even more swearing. As if you'd expect anything else...

PORNO is at the Arts Theatre until 10 December 2023. Book tickets here.