SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October

From Jamie Lloyd's new take on an Andrew Lloyd Webber Classic, to a heavy metal ballet, October is going to be epic.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 3 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

LONDON TOP 10
Click Here for More on LONDON TOP 10
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October

The West End is bursting with amazing shows this October. The stars are out: Nicole Scherzinger, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Kenneth Branagh, Giles Terera and Joseph Fiennes are just some of the actors treading the boards of the capital this month.

From Jamie Lloyd's new take on an Andrew Lloyd Webber Classic, to Shakespeare the man and his work, to a heavy metal ballet, October is going to be epic.

Make sure you click on BroadwayWorld for all the latest news, features and reviews.

1. Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre

Nicole Scherzinger returns to the West End this September, starring as the immortal Norma Desmond in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's mesmerising score including "With One Look", "The Perfect Year" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye", the show is now reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation. 

Sunset Boulevard is at the Savoy Theatre until 6 January 2024. Book tickets here.

2. Lyonesse, Harold Pinter Theatre

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson.

Elaine (Kristin Scott Thomas) a reclusive and talented actress, disappears in mysterious circumstances. 30 years later, she finally feels ready to tell her story – summoning Kate, a young film executive (Lily James), to her remote Cornish home to assist with her glorious comeback.

Lyonesse is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October - 23 December. Book tickets here.

SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October 3. King Lear, Wyndham's Theatre

Kenneth Branagh returns to the West End to direct and play the title role in William Shakespeare’s tragedy, King Lear. Completing the cast is a company of RADA graduates.

The production is only on for 50 performances and so inevitably, tickets are scarce. However, the show is offering three schemes, including a lottery, where tickets can be snaffled for just £20.

King Lear is at the Wyndham's Theatre from 21 October - 9 December. Book tickets here.

4. Clyde's, Donmar Warehouse

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton reunite for the European premiere of the hilarious and hopeful Clyde's, the follow up to their Donmar five-star production of SWEAT which transferred to the West End.

Giles Terera stars in this intriguing look at bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, the formerly incarcerated staff have been given a second chance.

Clyde's is at the Donmar Warehouse from 13 October - 2 December. Book tickets here.

5. Hamnet, Garrick Theatre

Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, transfers directly from Stratford-upon-Avon and arrives in the West End this month.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman, this is a beautiful tale of love and loss.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

Hamnet is at the Garrick Theatre until 17 February 2024. Book tickets here.

SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October 6. The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, Noel Coward Theatre

The National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only. Garnering more than 60 five-star reviews, this spectacular and thrilling theatrical event was a critical hit last year.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy RuddThe Ocean at the End of the Lane takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane is at the Noel Coward Theatre from 11 October - 25 November. Book tickets here.

7. Dear England, Prince Edward Theatre

The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

Joseph Fiennes’ returns as Gareth Southgate in this new play by James Graham, with set design by Es Devlin. Graham reunites with director Rupert Goold, following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink, in this show about both nation and game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 - 13 January 2024. Book tickets here.

8. Portia Coughlan, Almeida Theatre

Carrie Cracknell returns to the Almeida to direct Alison Oliver in Marina Carr’s heart-wrenching modern Irish classic about destructive families and obsession.

Today is Portia’s birthday. But it’s not a day for family and celebrations. Because Portia is making terrible choices, lurching between past and present, and wondering if the hand of fate has already set her course. Tormented by her dead twin Gabriel, who disappeared into the depths of the Belmont River 15 years ago, she wreaks havoc on all she loves in a desperate bid to save herself.

Portia Coughlan is at the Almeida Theatre from 7 October - 18 November. Book tickets Portia-coughlan/">here.

SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October 9. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre

After an unforgettable all-star gala performance to celebrate the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim in May 2022, following delays and cast changes, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is finally open at the Gielgud Theatre.

An all-star cast will again include Bernadette Peters, who is appearing in a West End run for the first time in her legendary career, and Lea Salonga who is appearing for the first time in 27 years. Co-stars include several of the fabulous Gala company, including Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb, joining them will be Beatrice Penny-Touré, Joanna Riding and Jac Yarrow.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. Book tickets here.

10. Birmingham Royal Ballet-Black Sabbath-The Ballet, Sadler's Wells

Sparks will undoubtedly fly in this intriguing new response to Black Sabbath’s music and legacy – the first true heavy metal ballet experience.

Black Sabbath forged their unique sound in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s home city. In Black Sabbath – The Ballet expect a spectacular theatrical performance, featuring thrilling dance and original Black Sabbath recordings alongside full orchestrations of their work and original new orchestral compositions inspired by the sound of metal – all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Birmingham Royal Ballet-Black Sabbath-The Ballet is at Sadler's Wells from 18 - 23 October. Book tickets here, although the shows are currently sold out.

Main Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



RELATED STORIES

1
New British Musical MAISON MAC Releases World Premiere Recording Photo
New British Musical MAISON MAC Releases World Premiere Recording

The world premiere recording of the new British musical MAISON MAC, with music and lyrics by Sam Woof, is now available on all streaming platforms.

2
Review: TROMPE LOEIL, The Other Palace Photo
Review: TROMPE L'OEIL, The Other Palace

Trompe L’Oeil is a French phrase meaning trick of the eye, or optical illusion. Coincidentally, when said out loud it sounds rather a lot like ‘Trump loyal’. Most people who notice this similarity would likely shrug it off and move on with their day. Henry Parkman Biggs, however, decided it would be the perfect title for a musical bewilderingly combining a satire of Trump’s presidency with visuals of Surrealist art, and also, according to the show description, a queer love story. 

3
Photos: First Look At Carly Mercedes Dyer And More In THE DRIFTERS GIRL Photo
Photos: First Look At Carly Mercedes Dyer And More In THE DRIFTERS GIRL

Michael Harrison and David Ian have announced casting for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, the acclaimed new West End musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.

4
Review: FRANKIE THOMPSON & LIV ELLO: BODY SHOW, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: FRANKIE THOMPSON & LIV ELLO: BODY SHOW, Soho Theatre

Body Show is an apocalyptic, gender-bending, drag-infused spectacular tackling dysphoria and eating disorders head-on. Fresh from their hit Fringe run, individual performance artists Frankie Thompson (Catts) and Liv Ello (Swarm) bring their collaborative show to London, presenting something both thought-provoking and a whole lot of fun.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for OctoberSUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scott ThomasPhotos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas
PRETTY WOMAN Star Amber Davis Confirmed for ITV's DANCING ON ICEPRETTY WOMAN Star Amber Davis Confirmed for ITV's DANCING ON ICE
Exclusive 72 Hour Presale for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Starring Matt SmithExclusive 72 Hour Presale for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Starring Matt Smith

Videos

Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You