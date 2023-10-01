SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October

Click Here for More on LONDON TOP 10

The West End is bursting with amazing shows this October. The stars are out: Nicole Scherzinger, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Kenneth Branagh, Giles Terera and Joseph Fiennes are just some of the actors treading the boards of the capital this month.

From Jamie Lloyd's new take on an Andrew Lloyd Webber Classic, to Shakespeare the man and his work, to a heavy metal ballet, October is going to be epic.

1. Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre

Nicole Scherzinger returns to the West End this September, starring as the immortal Norma Desmond in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's mesmerising score including "With One Look", "The Perfect Year" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye", the show is now reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Sunset Boulevard is at the Savoy Theatre until 6 January 2024. Book tickets here.

2. Lyonesse, Harold Pinter Theatre

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson.

Elaine (Kristin Scott Thomas) a reclusive and talented actress, disappears in mysterious circumstances. 30 years later, she finally feels ready to tell her story – summoning Kate, a young film executive (Lily James), to her remote Cornish home to assist with her glorious comeback.

Lyonesse is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October - 23 December. Book tickets here.

3. King Lear, Wyndham's Theatre

Kenneth Branagh returns to the West End to direct and play the title role in William Shakespeare’s tragedy, King Lear. Completing the cast is a company of RADA graduates.

The production is only on for 50 performances and so inevitably, tickets are scarce. However, the show is offering three schemes, including a lottery, where tickets can be snaffled for just £20.

King Lear is at the Wyndham's Theatre from 21 October - 9 December. Book tickets here.

4. Clyde's, Donmar Warehouse

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton reunite for the European premiere of the hilarious and hopeful Clyde's, the follow up to their Donmar five-star production of SWEAT which transferred to the West End.

Giles Terera stars in this intriguing look at bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, the formerly incarcerated staff have been given a second chance.

Clyde's is at the Donmar Warehouse from 13 October - 2 December. Book tickets here.

5. Hamnet, Garrick Theatre

Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, transfers directly from Stratford-upon-Avon and arrives in the West End this month.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman, this is a beautiful tale of love and loss.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

Hamnet is at the Garrick Theatre until 17 February 2024. Book tickets here.

6. The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, Noel Coward Theatre

The National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only. Garnering more than 60 five-star reviews, this spectacular and thrilling theatrical event was a critical hit last year.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten.

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane is at the Noel Coward Theatre from 11 October - 25 November. Book tickets here.

7. Dear England, Prince Edward Theatre

The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

Joseph Fiennes’ returns as Gareth Southgate in this new play by James Graham, with set design by Es Devlin. Graham reunites with director Rupert Goold, following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink, in this show about both nation and game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 - 13 January 2024. Book tickets here.

8. Portia Coughlan, Almeida Theatre

Carrie Cracknell returns to the Almeida to direct Alison Oliver in Marina Carr’s heart-wrenching modern Irish classic about destructive families and obsession.

Today is Portia’s birthday. But it’s not a day for family and celebrations. Because Portia is making terrible choices, lurching between past and present, and wondering if the hand of fate has already set her course. Tormented by her dead twin Gabriel, who disappeared into the depths of the Belmont River 15 years ago, she wreaks havoc on all she loves in a desperate bid to save herself.

Portia Coughlan is at the Almeida Theatre from 7 October - 18 November. Book tickets Portia-coughlan/">here.

9. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Gielgud Theatre

After an unforgettable all-star gala performance to celebrate the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim in May 2022, following delays and cast changes, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is finally open at the Gielgud Theatre.

An all-star cast will again include Bernadette Peters, who is appearing in a West End run for the first time in her legendary career, and Lea Salonga who is appearing for the first time in 27 years. Co-stars include several of the fabulous Gala company, including Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb, joining them will be Beatrice Penny-Touré, Joanna Riding and Jac Yarrow.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. Book tickets here.

10. Birmingham Royal Ballet-Black Sabbath-The Ballet, Sadler's Wells

Sparks will undoubtedly fly in this intriguing new response to Black Sabbath’s music and legacy – the first true heavy metal ballet experience.

Black Sabbath forged their unique sound in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s home city. In Black Sabbath – The Ballet expect a spectacular theatrical performance, featuring thrilling dance and original Black Sabbath recordings alongside full orchestrations of their work and original new orchestral compositions inspired by the sound of metal – all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Birmingham Royal Ballet-Black Sabbath-The Ballet is at Sadler's Wells from 18 - 23 October. Book tickets here, although the shows are currently sold out.

Main Photo Credit: Marc Brenner