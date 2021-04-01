World's Longest Running Play THE MOUSETRAP Plans May 17 Return

The long-running West End production of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is currently eyeing a May 17 reopening, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

Returning to the West End with the play are actors Alexander Wolfe, Lizzie Muncey, Joshua Griffin, Sarah Moss, Paul Hilliar, Tony Timbers, Charlie Clements, Nicholas Bailey, Louise Jameson, David Rintoul, David Bradley, Susan Penhaligon, Cassidy Janson, Derek Griffiths, and Danny Maconline.

The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play. The West End production was originally adapted from Christie's radio play, Three Blind Mice, written for the Royal family in 1947.

The Mousetrap has been intriguing and delighting audiences for as long as Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne. It is the genre-defining murder mystery from the world's best-selling novelist of all time.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap will celebrate 70 years in London in 2022. It has been performed 28,200 times in London and sold over 10 million tickets. To celebrate the 50th anniversary in 2002, The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh attended a special Gala performance.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions.