THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Enters Its Final Four Weeks In The West End

The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' critically acclaimed production of The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes, has now entered its final four weeks at the Piccadilly Theatre, with just 28 performances remaining.

The Lehman Trilogy opened in the West End on 22 May, direct from the production's triumphant New York debut at the Park Avenue Armory, where it garnered huge critical acclaim. The New York Times called it a 'magnificent play, a genuinely epic production out of London, directed with surging sweep and fine-tooled precision by Sam Mendes...with a design team that understands the value of simplicity in doing justice to complex matters.' Prior to New York, The Lehman Trilogy played a sold-out run at The National Theatre.

The Lehman Trilogy must close on Saturday 31 August. Tickets are available from £18 with a limited number of day seats available to buy at the Piccadilly Theatre Box Office on the day of each performance.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

Dominik Tiefenthaler has joined the company, playing the role of Emanuel Lehman alongside Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley for the final four weeks.

The Lehman Trilogy features Olivier Award-nominated set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The Composer & Sound Designer is Nick Powell, the Co-Sound Designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, movement by Polly Bennett and voice by Charmian Hoare. The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett. The Lehman Trilogy is produced in the West End by The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.

Book via nationaltheatre.org.uk / 020 7452 3000 or via ATG on 0844 871 7630*.

*Calls cost 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge.





