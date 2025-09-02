THE LAST DAYS OF LIZ TRUSS? to Transfer to The Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Last Days of Liz Truss? will transfer to The Other Palace Studio for 16 performances—Tuesday 3 March to Sunday 15 March, 2026—after two sold-out runs at Kennington’s White Bear Theatre.

Oxia Theatre will present the world premiere of The Last Days of Liz Truss? by Greg Wilkinson, directed by Anthony Shrubsall, with Emma Wilkinson Wright as Liz Truss and Steve Nallon of Spitting Image as the voice of Margaret Thatcher.

Join Prime Minister Liz Truss on her last morning at Number 10, in an exploration—equally comic and tragic—of the tensions in politics: between ambition and ability, vision and reality, going short and playing it long.

This award-winning production (Emma Wilkinson Wright, Best Actor, London Pub Theatres Awards 2025)