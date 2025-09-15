THE GODDESS IS WATCHING to Make London Showcase Debut at The Other Palace Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Korean original musical THE GODDESS IS WATCHING will make its London showcase debut on 6 November 2025 at The Other Palace Studio, a central London venue dedicated to the development of new musicals.

This presentation will be an industry-facing reading showcase, presented in collaboration with James Hadley, Executive Director of Musical Theatre Network (MTN). Leading UK producers, theatre directors, and investors will be invited to watch the performance and then join a panel discussion chaired by MTN. Jointly produced by In-Soo Yu (Yeonwoo Theater) and Jun-Young Kim (ILOVESTAGE), the showcase aims to explore how The Goddess is Watching can most effectively resonate with UK audiences, serving as a case study for the growing interest in Korean performing arts following the Broadway success of Maybe Happy Ending.

Colm O'Regan, who served as Music Director of The Book of Mormon in the West End, will take on the role of Music Director for the first year of the London development. His involvement at such an early stage marks a rare collaboration between a West End creative of his calibre and a Korean musical preparing for UK audiences.

Originally discovered through CJ Cultural Foundation's Creative Minds programme in 2011, The Goddess is Watching went on to win the Grand Prize at the Seoul Musical Festival (2012), the Book Award at the Korean Musical Awards (2013), and the National Assembly's Musical of the Year Award (2013). The musical tells the story of North and South Korean soldiers during wartime who, through their shared belief in an imagined "goddess," learn to heal and reconcile. With its lyrical score and heartfelt storytelling, it has long been beloved by audiences in Korea.

In a joint statement, producers In-Soo Yu and Jun-Young Kim noted:

“An international showcase is by nature an unfinished performance. There are no famous actors, no recognisable hit numbers for UK audiences, and no familiar narrative structure. The biggest challenge is not only the quality of the work itself, but whether the right people are sitting in the audience. That is why we decided to partner strategically with MTN to bring together key figures from the UK theatre industry and to continue the discussion immediately afterwards through a panel. It is, in a sense, like bringing in a show doctor.”

The showcase will feature a 90-minute performance followed by a panel discussion with leading figures from the UK musical theatre sector. Full details of the creative team and cast will be announced at a later date.