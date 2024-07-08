Susan Wokoma and Oliver Johnstone Join THE REAL THING at The Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Vic has announced that Susan Wokoma (Cheaters, Enola Holmes 1 and 2) and Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons, Henry V) have joined the cast of Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing. They join previously announced cast members James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Bel Powley (A Small Light, The Morning Show) in a production directed by Max Webster (Macbeth, Life of Pi).

Susan Wokoma will play Charlotte and Oliver Johnstone will play Max in Tom Stoppard's kaleidoscopic comedy of love, infidelity and the stories we tell.

Also joining the cast are Jack Ambrose as Brodie, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran as Billy and Karise Yansen as Debbie.

The full creative team are Peter McKintosh (Set & Costume), Richard Howell (Lighting), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Sound), Chi-San Howard (Movement), Jessica Ronane CDG (Casting), Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth (Voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy), Lilac Yosiphon (Baylis Assistant Director), Poppy Hall (Costume Supervisor), Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor) and Jamie Owens (Props Supervisor).

The Real Thing is at The Old Vic from 22 August to 26 October, with a press performance on 03 September.

Tickets are on sale now.

An Old Vic production in association with Simon Friend Entertainment.

