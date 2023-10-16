Sue Cleaver will Star as Mother Superior in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

She begins performances on Thursday 14 March 2024 at the Theatre Royal Brighton.
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver will swap the Rovers for rosary beads as ‘Mother Superior' in the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act, from Thursday 14 March 2024 at the Theatre Royal Brighton.
Sue joins the company in Brighton, before playing Manchester Palace Theatre, Cork Opera House, Grand Opera House Belfast, Kings Theatre Glasgow, Grand Opera House York and the Birmingham Hippodrome. Further casting for the role will be announced in due course.
Sue Cleaver said, ‘‘I'm thrilled to be stepping into the habit and joining the incredible company of Sister Act on tour. It's been over 30-years since I've been on stage, but theatre has always been my first love. A chance to take on a role like this feels like heaven.”
The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, and Sheri Lineham. Additional casting to be announced.
Sue Cleaver is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, a role she has played for the last 23 years. Her work on Coronation Street has seen her win Favourite Female Soap Star at the TV Now Awards, and Best Soap Actress at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards, as well as being twice nominated for Most Popular Actress at the National Television Awards. Sue's extensive work in theatre has seen her perform at some of the country's most prestigious venues. Her many other television credits include, City Central, Dinnerladies, This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, Peak Practice, Casualty, Band of Gold, A Touch of Frost and most recently appeared in the hugely popular series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.
SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Wednesday 31 January – Saturday 10 February 2024
CURVE, LEICESTER
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 24 February 2024
BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 26 February – Saturday 2 March 2024
MILLENIUM FORUM, DERRY/LONDONDERRY
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 11 – Saturday 16 March 2024
THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior* and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
*From Thursday 14 March
Monday 18 – Saturday 30 March 2024
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 April 2024
CORK OPERA HOUSE
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 8 – Saturday 20 April 2024
GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 29 April – Saturday 4 May 2024
KINGS THEATRE, GLASGOW
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 May 2024
GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 May 2024
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
On Sale Now
Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 27 May – Saturday 1 June 2024
BUXTON OPERA HOUSE
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 June 2024
THE SANDS CENTRE, CARLISLE
www.betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 10 – Saturday 15 June 2024
ROYAL AND DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 24 – Saturday 29 June 2024
STORYHOUSE, CHESTER
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 July 2024
GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 8 – Saturday 13 July 2024
CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 15 – Saturday 20 July 2024
WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 5 – Saturday 17 August 2024
THEATRE ROYAL, BATH
On Sale Soon
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 19 – Saturday 24 August 2024
BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 26 – Saturday 31 August 2024
PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 9 – Saturday 14 September 2024
DARLINGTON HIPPODROME
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 16 – Saturday 21 September 2024
THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 23 – Saturday 28 September 2024
SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 30 September – Saturday 5 October 2024
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
FURTHER TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED
