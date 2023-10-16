Sue Cleaver will Star as Mother Superior in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver will swap the Rovers for rosary beads as ‘Mother Superior' in the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act, from Thursday 14 March 2024 at the Theatre Royal Brighton.

Sue joins the company in Brighton, before playing Manchester Palace Theatre, Cork Opera House, Grand Opera House Belfast, Kings Theatre Glasgow, Grand Opera House York and the Birmingham Hippodrome. Further casting for the role will be announced in due course.

Sue Cleaver said, ‘‘I'm thrilled to be stepping into the habit and joining the incredible company of Sister Act on tour. It's been over 30-years since I've been on stage, but theatre has always been my first love. A chance to take on a role like this feels like heaven.”

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, and Sheri Lineham. Additional casting to be announced.

Sue Cleaver is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, a role she has played for the last 23 years. Her work on Coronation Street has seen her win Favourite Female Soap Star at the TV Now Awards, and Best Soap Actress at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards, as well as being twice nominated for Most Popular Actress at the National Television Awards. Sue's extensive work in theatre has seen her perform at some of the country's most prestigious venues. Her many other television credits include, City Central, Dinnerladies, This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, Peak Practice, Casualty, Band of Gold, A Touch of Frost and most recently appeared in the hugely popular series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 31 January – Saturday 10 February 2024

CURVE, LEICESTER

www.curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 24 February 2024

BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 26 February – Saturday 2 March 2024

MILLENIUM FORUM, DERRY/LONDONDERRY

www.millenniumforum.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 March 2024

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior* and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

*From Thursday 14 March

Monday 18 – Saturday 30 March 2024

PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 April 2024

CORK OPERA HOUSE

www.corkoperahouse.ie

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 8 – Saturday 20 April 2024

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST

www.goh.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 29 April – Saturday 4 May 2024

KINGS THEATRE, GLASGOW

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 May 2024

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 May 2024

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Now

Starring Sue Cleaver as Mother Superior and Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 27 May – Saturday 1 June 2024

BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 June 2024

THE SANDS CENTRE, CARLISLE

www.betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 10 – Saturday 15 June 2024

ROYAL AND DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 24 – Saturday 29 June 2024

STORYHOUSE, CHESTER

www.storyhouse.com

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 July 2024

GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM

www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 July 2024

CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 15 – Saturday 20 July 2024

WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 5 – Saturday 17 August 2024

THEATRE ROYAL, BATH

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 19 – Saturday 24 August 2024

BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 26 – Saturday 31 August 2024

PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 9 – Saturday 14 September 2024

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 September 2024

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM

www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 23 – Saturday 28 September 2024

SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier

Monday 30 September – Saturday 5 October 2024

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

On Sale Now

Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier



FURTHER TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED