Stephanie J. Block Comes To Cadogan Hall In October

Performances are on Sunday 29 October at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Apr. 14, 2023  
Tony Award winning Broadway sensation Stephanie J. Block will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 29 October 2023 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here and www.cadoganhall.com

One of the most relevant and versatile voices in musical theatre, Stephanie J. Block will present a concert full of iconic moments from her career, filled with emotion, honesty and humour.

Stephanie J. Block's Broadway credits include Into The Woods, The Cher Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award winner), Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), The Pirate Queen, The Boy From Oz, Wicked. Off Broadway she has been seen in Brigadoon (Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nomination). Her film and television credits include, "iMorcecai," "Bluff City Law," "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live From Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. She currently co-hosts and co-produces "Stages Podcast" with Marylee Fairbanks.

Stephanie said today, "I am thrilled to finally be performing this concert in London. It's been a long time in the making, and I can't wait to share my favourite music with you all in a city I adore being in. The show will be an honest, candid and emotional ride. It will be as much about heart and humour as it will be about music."

Stephanie will be joined by MD Ben Cohn. Ben is currently the music director for Once Upon A One More Time on Broadway. He recently music directed and conducted Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Since 2015, Ben has been the Music Director and Associate Supervisor for Dear Evan Hansen Broadway/Tour/London and music director on The Dear Evan Hansen movie. Ben also conducts currently at & Juliet. Ben was the pianist and assistant conductor for Wicked on Broadway.




