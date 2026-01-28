Spice Girls-Inspired WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE? SEt For UK Tour This Spring And Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE?, a play inspired by the music and cultural impact of the Spice Girls, will tour the UK during the spring and summer following its run at the Brighton Fringe. The production is presented by Liz Tait Productions.

The play follows four former college friends who reunite for a Spice Girls–themed dance workshop, a meeting that leads to unresolved conflicts and revelations from their shared past. As the day unfolds, old resentments and a family scandal emerge, shifting the focus from choreography to personal accountability, long-standing friendships, and the choices that have shaped their lives. The story addresses themes including ageing, bereavement, grandparenting, and personal reinvention, while centering the experiences of middle-aged women.

The production incorporates music associated with the Spice Girls and explores the role of dance in supporting wellbeing, physical fitness, and self-image. The show examines friendship, loneliness, loyalty, and love through the dynamic between the four characters.

WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE? is currently touring the UK, with scheduled stops including Brighton, Eastbourne, Petworth, and London.

The play is written by Liz Tait, a Victoria Wood Playwriting Prize for Comedy shortlisted writer. Her previous work includes A Different Song, presented at the Worthing Festival and Chichester Fringe and later toured in London, Brighton, and Arundel, as well as Kissing It Better at Baron's Court Theatre. Tait has also written three productions for Beside the Seaside Productions: Here Comes the Bride, Limelight, and Magnus Volk’s Electric Train of Thought, the latter of which received multiple awards including a Fringe Review Award for Outstanding Theatre and an Argus Angel award.

The cast features Kate Peltzer Dunn, Sophie Dearlove, Sally Best, and Helen Rogers, each portraying a character inspired by a different Spice Girl persona.

Who Do They Think They Are? Dates

The Walrus, Brighton on 10th April

The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on 18th April

Leconfield Hall, Petworth on 13th June

Greenwich Theatre, London on 20th June

Tickets for Brighton and Petworth are available to purchase online from wegottickets.com/LizTaitProductions

Tickets for Eastbourne: https://grovetheatre.onlineticketseller.com/events/134361?language=en

Tickets for Greenwich: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/who-do-they-think-they-are/