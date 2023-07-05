Southbank Centre Hosts London Literature Festival with a Celebration of Spoken Word

The Southbank Centre has announced London Literature Festival 2023, showcasing the explosive popularity of spoken word poetry alongside new partnerships with literary lovers from across the UK. Running from 18 – 29 October 2023, London Literature Festival is the longest running celebration of the written and spoken word of its kind in the capital, and this year marks its 16th edition. Every year, the festival brings together readers of every age to celebrate the power of the written and spoken word, featuring prestigious literary names alongside rising stars.

For the first time, the opening night is guest-curated by George the Poet, a London-born spoken word performer of Ugandan heritage critically-acclaimed for his multi-award winning podcast, Have You Heard George's Podcast? Drawing on his innovative brand of musical poetry and unique artistic sensibilities, audiences can enjoy lively events by the artists making waves in the spoken word scene, working at the intersections of poetry, music, hip-hop, performance and powerful cultural commentary.

The Black British Book Festival takes place outside Birmingham for the first time, partnering with the Southbank Centre. Kicking off with an anticipated memoir launch by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the Black British Book Festival then brings its vibrant annual day-long festival to London Literature Festival, celebrating Black British authors across all genres.

Across its twelve-day programme, London Literature Festival showcases the diversity of British culture around the UK. The festival also honours the local literary communities of London, both championing London's emerging talent and reflecting on the experience of living in the city. The Southbank Centre attracts major international names who bring exciting cultural events, delivered alongside free events and activities.

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Centre, says: “London Literature Festival this year celebrates the explosive talent, energy and creativity of the city’s spoken word community. We're excited to have George the Poet open the first weekend with a night dedicated to the artists he believes are driving the future of the artform. Throughout the festival, we celebrate the emerging talents and pioneers of spoken word and its unmediated power to connect and captivate us, with events from the Poet Laureate for Lambeth, our own New Poets Collective and the Southbank Centre’s resident poetry and live music night, Out-Spoken.

There are a range of collaborations across the twelve-day festival and I’m thrilled to welcome a fantastic programme curated by the Black British Book Festival, to further the Southbank Centre’s commitment to support and champion Black British talent. London Literature Festival is a celebratory event for everyone to see shining new talent, hear from their favourite authors and enjoy our spaces with the free events on offer across the site.”

George the Poet, guest-curator of London Literature Festival’s opening night, says: “I’m honoured to be a guest-curator for London Literature Festival this year, kicking off the festival with a night that brings together some of my favourite music and spoken word artists from London and beyond. The environment of London has been my teacher and inspiration, so I’m looking forward to celebrating the culture, sounds and poetry of the city in what promises to be a night to remember.”

Tickets for London Literature Festival go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Wednesday 5 July and to the general public on Thursday 6 July. Tickets for the Black British Book Festival are already on sale. www.southbankcentre.co.uk / 0203 879 9555