Southbank Centre Hosts London Literature Festival with a Celebration of Spoken Word

The festival runs from 18 – 29 October 2023

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Southbank Centre Hosts London Literature Festival with a Celebration of Spoken Word

The Southbank Centre has announced London Literature Festival 2023, showcasing the explosive popularity of spoken word poetry alongside new partnerships with literary lovers from across the UK. Running from 18 – 29 October 2023, London Literature Festival is the longest running celebration of the written and spoken word of its kind in the capital, and this year marks its 16th edition. Every year, the festival brings together readers of every age to celebrate the power of the written and spoken word, featuring prestigious literary names alongside rising stars. 

For the first time, the opening night is guest-curated by George the Poet, a London-born spoken word performer of Ugandan heritage critically-acclaimed for his multi-award winning podcast, Have You Heard George's Podcast? Drawing on his innovative brand of musical poetry and unique artistic sensibilities, audiences can enjoy lively events by the artists making waves in the spoken word scene, working at the intersections of poetry, music, hip-hop, performance and powerful cultural commentary.

The Black British Book Festival takes place outside Birmingham for the first time, partnering with the Southbank Centre. Kicking off with an anticipated memoir launch by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the Black British Book Festival then brings its vibrant annual day-long festival to London Literature Festival, celebrating Black British authors across all genres.

Across its twelve-day programme, London Literature Festival showcases the diversity of British culture around the UK. The festival also honours the local literary communities of London, both championing London's emerging talent and reflecting on the experience of living in the city. The Southbank Centre attracts major international names who bring exciting cultural events, delivered alongside free events and activities. 

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Centre, says: “London Literature Festival this year celebrates the explosive talent, energy and creativity of the city’s spoken word community. We're excited to have George the Poet open the first weekend with a night dedicated to the artists he believes are driving the future of the artform. Throughout the festival, we celebrate the emerging talents and pioneers of spoken word and its unmediated power to connect and captivate us, with events from the Poet Laureate for Lambeth, our own New Poets Collective and the Southbank Centre’s resident poetry and live music night, Out-Spoken.

There are a range of collaborations across the twelve-day festival and I’m thrilled to welcome a fantastic programme curated by the Black British Book Festival, to further the Southbank Centre’s commitment to support and champion Black British talent. London Literature Festival is a celebratory event for everyone to see shining new talent, hear from their favourite authors and enjoy our spaces with the free events on offer across the site.”

George the Poet, guest-curator of London Literature Festival’s opening night, says: “I’m honoured to be a guest-curator for London Literature Festival this year, kicking off the festival with a night that brings together some of my favourite music and spoken word artists from London and beyond. The environment of London has been my teacher and inspiration, so I’m looking forward to celebrating the culture, sounds and poetry of the city in what promises to be a night to remember.” 

Tickets for London Literature Festival go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Wednesday 5 July and to the general public on Thursday 6 July. Tickets for the Black British Book Festival are already on sale. www.southbankcentre.co.uk / 0203 879 9555




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SPID Theatres OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month Photo
SPID Theatre's OUR STORY OF HOPE Returns This Month

SPID Theatre's Our Story Of Hope is touring to Trellick Tower this month.

2
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month Photo
THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month

Returning this summer by popular demand, The New Wolsey Theatre in collaboration with Suffolk Refugee Support presents The Big Afternoon on Saturday 22 July 2023 from 2-4pm. 

3
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July Photo
BLOODY ELLE Comes to Soho Theatre in July

After a sell-out run at the Traverse Theatre during the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the award-winning Bloody Elle comes to Soho Theatre in July.

4
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough Photo
Photos: First Look At THE 39 STEPS At The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough

A revival of a hugely popular production of The 39 Steps can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer. The show played to packed houses at the North Yorkshire theatre in 2018. The revival is a co-production with Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake. See photos of the production below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GREY HOUSE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Recommended For You