Sonia Friedman Productions Reveals Further Key Personnel Changes

Sonia Friedman Productions (SFP), one of the world's leading theatre companies, has confirmed a significant restructuring of its senior leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

After 19 years at the heart of SFP, International Executive Producer Pam Skinner will depart in early 2026. Skinner will remain with SFP for the next six months to ensure a smooth handover.

As part of the company's major restructure which also saw the recent appointment of Kash Bennett as Executive Director, SFP has announced the appointment of Jack Dingle as Managing Director – a newly created role, responsible for overseeing the strategic, commercial, financial, and operational management of the business, and helping to drive its long-term vision while ensuring robust short-term delivery. Jack Dingle, who previously served as Finance Director at SFP, will rejoin in November 2025.

Sonia Friedman said, “Pam Skinner has been a pillar of SFP for nearly two decades. Her intelligence, wisdom, humour and extraordinary judgment have guided this company through countless productions around the world. She has been a trusted colleague and a dear friend, and her departure marks the close of another extraordinary chapter in SFP's story. I will miss her greatly, but I know her legacy will be felt for many years to come.

“At the same time, I am thrilled to welcome back Jack Dingle as our first Managing Director. Jack knows this company inside out, and his return – in this expanded leadership role – will be transformational. His knowledge of SFP, combined with his experience and passion, will help secure our long-term vision while ensuring we remain robust and ambitious in the short term. This appointment will allow me to focus more fully on our development, productions, our artists, our audiences and the art form we cherish.”

Pam Skinner commented, “I am extremely proud and deeply honoured to have been part of the evolution of SFP into one of the most prolific, innovative and successful production companies in the world. My role as Executive Producer has taken me around the globe and given me some truly incredible experiences – ones I could never have dreamed of when I first joined in 2007.

“However, after nearly 19 exhilarating years, I feel it is the right time to pass on the baton and seek new adventures. I will be forever grateful to have worked alongside the incomparable Sonia Friedman and the entire, immensely talented SFP family – past and present – all of whom have contributed so brilliantly to this extraordinary journey. I will always treasure the memories and relationships I have formed during my time here. It's been quite a ride!”

Jack Dingle added, “I am delighted to be returning to support the remarkable Sonia Friedman and the incredibly talented team at SFP.

“With PADDINGTON The Musical, The Importance of Being Earnest and Oedipus all soon opening - amongst many others - and an enviable development slate for Broadway and the West End in the works – this is a thrilling moment to be rejoining such a special company.

“I look forward to drawing on my professional and leadership experience across theatre, music and screen to help enable Sonia's vision for the company's next chapter.”