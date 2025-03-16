Soho Theatre ALL THE HAPPY THINGS Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LJ Johnson (He Said She Said, Kiln Theatre) and Dejon Mullings (Ted Lasso series regular) are announced as joining Naomi Denny to complete the cast of All The Happy Things, as the production is confirmed for an Edinburgh Festival Fringe transfer.

Directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson (A Hundred Words For Snow, Trafalgar Studios, Offie nominated for Best Director), the creative team includes designer Jida Akil, lighting designer Abi Turner, movement direction by Jess Tucker Boyd and by Yemurai Zvaraya.

A finalist for the Tony Craze Award and the debut full-length play by writer and actor Naomi Denny, All The Happy Things is a dark comedy about the powerful bond shared by siblings and the complexities of grief, told through a Global Majority lens. The production premieres at Soho Theatre on 9 April (preview: 8 April) before transferring to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (venue and further details to be announced).

Sienna is trying to deal with her grief by clinging on tightly to what she knows - in short, she’s seeing her dead sister everywhere she goes. As Emily’s presence becomes more and more overwhelming, the line between happiness and delusion becomes more and more blurred. How do you truly let go of someone when you imagined they’d be there forever?

