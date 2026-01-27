Sierra Boggess Will Perform Solo Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway and West End star Sierra Boggess will be returning to London with her solo concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 31 May 2026, at 7pm. Tickets on sale Wednesday 28 January.

Three years since her last sell-out London concert, Sierra returns to London for one night only to enchant audiences with her greatest musical hits and her own personal favourites including numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, The Little Mermaid and many more.

Sierra said “I'm so thrilled to be returning to London, the place that has always felt like my second home, and share music with all of you! The fact that I get to sing at Drury Lane, such an iconic West End theatre makes it even more special! I cannot wait to be with you all again!"

Sierra has been seen on Broadway in Harmony, School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, two separate engagements of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show's 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award). Her London theatre credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination). She has also performed at Cadogan Hall with her own solo shows.

Other New York theatre credits include the World Premiere of Taylor Mac's Prosperous Fools, The Good-bye Girl, the off-Broadway premiere of Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions' The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air at Encores!

Film/TV includes Vulture Club with Susan Sarandon and the web series What's Your Emergency, directed by Michael Urie.

Recordings include the complete studio recording of Carousel, Oklahoma!, School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera (also on DVD), the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, and Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show Awakening: Live at 54 Below. She recently released an album of duets with Julian Ovenden made during the pandemic entitled Together At A Distance.