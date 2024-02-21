Show of the Week: Tickets on Sale For MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes

Show of the Week: Tickets are now on sale for Macbeth at Dock X, starring Ralph Fiennes

Macbeth is coming.

A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition.

Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma star in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by Simon Godwin with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw.

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays will be staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production in Liverpool, Edinburgh, London and Washington DC.

Booking Period: 04 March 2024 - 30 March 2024