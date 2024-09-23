Show of the Week: Tickets From £25 For BACK TO THE FUTURE at the Gielgud Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets will be available from £25 for Back To The Future at the Gielgud Theatre. The discount is valid on all performances Monday to Friday from 23 September 2024 - 05 December 2024 (Excl. all Saturday and Sunday performances and performances w/c 28 October 2024)

Great Scott! It’s time for “perfect musical escapism” (Metro) with the winner of Best New Musical at the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards – Back to the Future: The Musical.

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.

Adapting this iconic story for the stage are the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The production features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.

