Show of the Week: Save Up To 48% on HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 48% on tickets for Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium. Tickets are now available from £25.

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton is back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly!

Coming to The London Palladium for a limited summer season, this brand-new production re-unites Imelda with Director Dominic Cooke following the critically acclaimed Follies at The National Theatre. Joining Imelda are Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley, Harry Hepple and Emily Lane.

Meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Offers and Validity

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £36 - Now £25

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £45 - Now £25

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £57 - Now £35

Was £59 - Now £35

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £69 - Now £45

Was £71 - Now £45

Was £78 - Now £55

Was £81 - Now £55

Was £83 - Now £55

Was £90 - Now £65

Was £93 - Now £65

Was £95 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday to Friday (matinee and evening), and Saturday (evening only) from 06 July 2024 - 17 July 2024.

Comments