Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door Theatre

Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren will be starring in Stephen Sondheim's ‘Marry Me a Little', the inaugural production at new West End fringe venue, the Stage Door Theatre.

A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Sondheim, the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical, ‘Marry Me a Little' will run 28th Feb - 13th April.

It will be directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of the Stage Door Theatre, who is no stranger to Sondheim musicals having produced and directed both Follies and Into the Woods at his former home, the Landor Theatre, in North Clapham.

SHELLEY RIVERS playing “WOMAN”

Theatre and TV credits include: Carlotta in The Phantom Of The Opera, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, Eliza in My Fair Lady, Jennyanydots/Gridlebone in Cats, Lucille Frank in Parade, Rose in Aspects of Love, Maria in The Sound of Music, Judy Garland in Starstruck. Instagram @shelleyannerivers

MARKUS SODERGREN playing “MAN”

Theatre credits: Preppy Stud, cover Ram, Kurt and Veronica's Dad in Heathers - the Musical (UK & Ireland Tour), Beauty and the Beast (Garrick Theatre). Concert Credits: Roles We'll Never Play (Apollo Theatre, West End), West Side Story, On The Town and Let's Face The Music (Royal Albert Hall). Instagram: markussodergren

Creative Team:

Director Robert McWhir

Musical Director Aaron Clingham

Designer David Shields

Lighting Designer Richard Lambert

About Marry Me A Little

Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were mostly culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music. This production will feature the more modern song list of the 2012 Keen Company production - but be prepared for a couple of surprises!”

Songs by Stephen Sondheim

Conceived and Developed by

Craig Lucas & Norman Rene

Directed by Robert McWhir