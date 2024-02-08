Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door Theatre

Performances run 28th February - 13th April.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 1 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 2 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door Theatre

Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren will be starring in Stephen Sondheim's ‘Marry Me a Little', the inaugural production at new West End fringe venue, the Stage Door Theatre.

A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Sondheim, the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical, ‘Marry Me a Little' will run 28th Feb - 13th April.

It will be directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of the Stage Door Theatre, who is no stranger to Sondheim musicals having produced and directed both Follies and Into the Woods at his former home, the Landor Theatre, in North Clapham.

SHELLEY RIVERS playing “WOMAN”

Theatre and TV credits include: Carlotta in The Phantom Of The Opera, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, Eliza in My Fair Lady, Jennyanydots/Gridlebone in Cats, Lucille Frank in Parade, Rose in Aspects of Love, Maria in The Sound of Music, Judy Garland in Starstruck. Instagram @shelleyannerivers

MARKUS SODERGREN playing “MAN”

Theatre credits: Preppy Stud, cover Ram, Kurt and Veronica's Dad in Heathers - the Musical (UK & Ireland Tour), Beauty and the Beast (Garrick Theatre). Concert Credits: Roles We'll Never Play (Apollo Theatre, West End), West Side Story, On The Town and Let's Face The Music (Royal Albert Hall). Instagram: markussodergren

Creative Team:

Director Robert McWhir
Musical Director Aaron Clingham
Designer David Shields
Lighting Designer Richard Lambert

About Marry Me A Little

Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were mostly culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music. This production will feature the more modern song list of the 2012 Keen Company production - but be prepared for a couple of surprises!”

Songs by Stephen Sondheim
Conceived and Developed by
Craig Lucas & Norman Rene

Directed by Robert McWhir




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
IN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This March Photo
IN CLAY Returns to London at Upstairs at The Gatehouse This March

Upstairs at the Gatehouse and Design & Canvas Co. present In Clay, a new musical set in 1930s Paris. Performances run 13th March – 7th April. Learn more about the musical here!

2
Andrew Leveson Appointed Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Photo
Andrew Leveson Appointed Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company

The Board of the RSC has announced the appointment of Andrew Leveson as Executive Director. Learn more about Leveson ehre!

3
Watch: FROZENs Samantha Barks Sings Dangerous To Dream Photo
Watch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream'

Watch Samantha Barks sing Dangerous To Dream from Frozen. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!

4
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End Photo
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder is headed to the West End! After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.

More Hot Stories For You

Watch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream' in New Music VideoWatch: FROZEN's Samantha Barks Sings 'Dangerous To Dream' in New Music Video
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West EndKATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End
National Theatre's WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024National Theatre's WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024
Wilton's Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season LineupWilton's Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You