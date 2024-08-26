Save up to 39% on Tickets to SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Eventim Apollo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save up to 39% on tickets to Shrek at the Eventim Apollo. Tickets are available from £45.

You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie.

Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Todrick Hall) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire- breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales!

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’.

Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!

Offers and Validity

Monday Wednesday, Thursday evenings and Friday

Was £72 - Now £45

Was £89 - Now £55

Was £107 - Now £66



Thursday matinee, Satuday evening, Sunday matinee and final week Wednesday matinee and Friday matinee

Was £78 - Now £49.50

Was £96 - Now £65

Was £114 - Now £79.50



Valid on all performances from 31 July 2024 - 30 August 2024.

(Excl. Saturday matinees)

Comments