Save 43% On Tickets To THE GLOW at the Royal Court

"People find me. When it's dark." 1863. An asylum. A woman locked in a windowless cell, with no memory as to who she is, or how she arrived there. When spiritualist medium Mrs Lyall requires a new assistant, this nameless woman seems the perfect candidate. But as the woman's past begins to reveal itself, so do new powers neither are prepared for.

"Matter may decay, but the spirit persists. The energy we exude remains." The Glow was the 2018 Pinter Commission, an award given annually by Lady Antonia Fraser to support a new commission at the Royal Court Theatre.

Alistair McDowall's previous work at the Royal Court includes all of it, X and Talk Show (Open Court). Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone directs.

Royal Court Theatre

Booking until 5 March 2022

