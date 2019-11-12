Sandra Marvin and Kelly Agbowu will Host Waitress Cast Album Karaoke Night

Waitress has announced its next Cast Album Karaoke Night will take place on 19 November, hosted by cast members Sandra Marvin who plays Becky and Kelly Agbowu who plays Nurse Norma. Audience members who want the opportunity to sing live on the West End stage just need to sign up before that evening's show to be in with a chance to sing one minute of any song from the musical at the Adelphi, accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), who has recently been announced to join the West End cast as Jenna opposite Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!) as Dr Pomatter for a strictly limited six-week season from 27 January to 7 March 2020. Hannah Tointon (The Inbetweeners, Mr Selfridge, Hollyoaks), has also been also announced to join the company from 2 December in the role of Dawn. Joe Sugg (ThatcherJoe, Strictly 2018) who is currently appearing as Ogie, now enters his final weeks in the production and will mark his last performance on 30 November. Further casting will be announced in due course.

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking to 28 March 2020.

Waitress currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Stephen Leask as Cal and Kelly Agbowu as Nurse Norma.

The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Sandra Marvin, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg and Mark Willshire.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production recently toured across the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater where it has since become the longest running show in the venue's history, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





