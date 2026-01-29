Sadler’s Wells Celebrates 30 Years at The Peacock Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This year Sadler's Wells celebrates 30 years at its home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre with a vibrant celebratory programme showcasing the very best in dance and live entertainment. Spanning Tango, ballet, taiko drumming and breaking, Acrobatics, Opera, and Musical Theatre, the season reflects the Peacock Theatre's rich history of presenting international cabaret and musical revue, while continuing to offer audiences a dynamic and diverse range of performances.

Of the Peacock Theatre, Sir Alistair Spalding said, “At the Peacock Theatre we're able to reach audiences who might not have experienced dance before. It's accessible entry point, with high quality work from exceptional international artists and companies reflects our mission at Sadler's Wells, to share dance that inspires everyone. I'm delighted to mark three decades of our work in the Peacock and look forward to many more years to come.”

As Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre plays a vital role in the organisations mission to inspire audiences through dance. Its eclectic programming offers an accessible gateway to Sadler's Wells wider work, combining popular appeal with a commitment to high-quality international performances by leading artists and companies.

The 30th anniversary season invites audiences to rediscover much-loved favourites, including Chicos Mambo's TUTU, German Cornejo's Tango After Dark and the internationally acclaimed Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The World Premiere of I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical, starring Alexandra Burke, will be a season highlight in March. There is also a host of exhilarating contemporary productions including Yllana's Opera Locos, Head First Acrobats' Return of The GODZ, 360 ALLSTARS. This programme of exceptional live entertainment celebrates the creativity, joy, and theatrical flair that has defined the Peacock Theatre for three decades.

Of the 2026 Peacock programme, Peacock Programmer, David Fry said, “This anniversary season perfectly captures what we do at the Peacock, reaching a broad audience, introducing new people to our work, and furthering our commitment to audience development. It has been designed to delight, surprise, and inspire, encouraging audiences to embrace their playful side, join in the celebration, and shake their tail feather.”

Sadler's Wells' relationship with the Peacock Theatre began in 1996, when the organisation took on programming of the theatre while its home in Angel, Islington was closed for redevelopment into the current Sadler's Wells Theatre. Since then, Sadler's Wells has continued to programme the Peacock Theatre, maintaining its close relationship with the London School of Economics.

Over the past 30 years, the Peacock Theatre has presented over 300 shows to millions of people. Highlights have included Sadler's Wells own productions, including ZooNation's Message In A Bottle and Some Like It Hip Hop, Shoes and many more landmark performances that have helped shape the theatre's distinctive identity.

To mark the anniversary a poster and digital campaign ‘Shake Your Tail Feather' is launched this week and seeks to encapsulate the showbiz vibe of the venue, with a knowing nod to the Peacock's 1970s notoriety as home of Paul Raymond's risque burlesque revues.