STICK MAN Will Spend Christmas In Northampton This Holiday Season

Stick Man is leaving his family tree and heading to Royal & Derngate in Northampton this festive season!

The venue has recently reopened following a brief temporary closure, after the discovery of RAAC concrete in the foyer. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man will play at Royal & Derngate from 7 – 31 December, with a press performance on Saturday 9 December.

'Stick Man lives in the family tree

With his Stick Lady Love

and their stick children three...'

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Director Mark Kane said, “We're so delighted to be coming to Royal & Derngate this Christmas, and relieved that – after such a worrying time – they've been able to re-open their doors. We can't wait to bring Stick Man and his family and adventures to Northampton audiences!”

Jo Gordon, Royal & Derngate Chief Executive, said, “We're thrilled to be open again, and can't wait to welcome this family favourite to our Royal stage for a festive run. Christmas is such a special time of year and family visits to the theatre can make memories that last a lifetime. We're looking forward to a busy Christmas season and can't wait to see theatre-goers of all ages sharing some theatrical magic!” Aaron-Louis Cadogan will play ‘Stick Man', Rosie Malone will play ‘Stick Lady Love, Actor-Musician Swing', Ben Williamson-Jones will play ‘Stick Man Swing' and Rosie Pepper will play ‘Stick Lady Love Swing'.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2023 Stick Man celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.