SLEEPING BEAUTY Drag Pantomime Comes to the West End This Christmas

TuckShop – the UK’s only specialist production company devoted all things drag - are back in the West End again this Christmas with SLEEPING BEAUTY, the third of its all drag pantomimes, following the first 2019 sell-out hit Cinderella, and 2021’s Dick Whittington. Sleeping Beauty will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Wednesday 27 – Sunday 31 December, with a press performance on Thursday 28 December, with tickets on sale now.

Written by Soho and West End drag legend Miss Moppe, Sleeping Beauty will star RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourites, Kitty Scott Claus (Masterchef, Death Drop, Drag Race UK) as ‘Princess Beauty’, Louis Cyfer (Death Drop, West End, Cowbois, RSC) as ‘King Clyde of Camden’, Yshee Black (Late Night Lycett, Channel 4, Dick Whittington, Phoenix Theatre) as ‘Muddles’, Kemah Bob (It's a Sin: After Hours, Death Drop, Comedy Central Live) as ‘Prynx Handsome of Hackney’, Victoria Scone (Drace Race Canada vs the World, Drag Race, Death Drop Back in the Habit) as ‘Carabosse’, Ophelia Love as ‘Ensemble Member’, plus season 5 breakout Queens Michael Marouli and Kate Butch (Drag Queens vs Zombies- sold out Edinburgh sensation) as ‘Fairy Fabulous’ and ‘Queen Camilla of Camden’.

Far far away, Princess Aurora is under a cruel spell to sleep for 100 years…or is she just hungover and lazy… you decide. Will the evil Carabosse win the day, or will the dashing, suave, and ever so horny Prince Charming save the day, slay the competition, and save our Princess?! This ridiculous retelling of the sleepiest princess in all the land will have you laughing out loud, singing along, and wondering just WHO is behind you.

From the company who brought you Death Drop: Back In The Habit, Miz Cracker in Who’s Holiday, GALS ALOUD and more, Sleeping Beauty – the Drag version, is bound to be an extravagant (but low budget!) evening of chaos and charisma.

On returning to a TuckShop production Victoria Scone said: "So thrilled to be rejoining TuckShop theatrical universe once again with such an exciting camp cast on this production of Sleeping Beauty!”

Kitty-Scott Claus said: “Super dooper excited to play a role where I get to really show the audience what I do best... sleeping and being beautiful.”

Michal Marouli, a newcomer to TuckShop, said: "Geordie lass landing on the West End! I'm so happy to be joining Tuckshop to make my West End debut with Sleeping Beauty this December! It's going to be a ball!"