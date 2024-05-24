Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL will release a live cast album of the show, which will be recorded over three nights, on Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 May at the Dominion Theatre. The album will be released later this year.

The recording will feature Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier, Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, and the current cast of the show.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today, “Today is a monumental moment for Sister Act! Ever since we first brought this brand new production back to the West End, the number one question we've had is 'When is the cast album?'. Based on the show's triumphant success in London and to celebrate the news that there will be 5 productions of our new version around the world this year, we had to make this happen. We are so excited for you to hear this live album this Summer.”

From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with stage and screen talent Lee Mead as Eddie Souther.



Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Sam Cox, Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker and Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin Productions, Evolution Productions, Stephen C Byrd, The Council, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Tilted, Robbie Wilson, Curve and Willette & Manny Klausner.

