SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Extended at The Other Palace Studio

Due to popular demand, with performances already selling out, Scouts! The Musical will be extending its run at The Other Palace Studio by a week, now playing from 20th June to 9th July. The show centres around the annual Scout Games where Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete, but when someone threatens to sabotage the competi-tion, it is up to Joe and Ayesha to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day! Created in partnership with The Scout Association, The Stage Award-winning Gigglemug Theatre (Timpson: The Musical, RuneSical, The Bean Spillers: The Improvised Musical) return to The Other Palace with a brand new actor-musician led comedy musical for the whole family.

The Scouts are a charity which teach skills for life to 57 million Scouts and Guides world-wide, whom Team Gigglemug have been working closely with since 2019. Scouts! The Mu-sical was selected for BEAM2021 and, with a book written by Gigglemug AD Sam Cochrane and a score by former Scout David Fallon, this heart-warming new musical has everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to campfire rock ballads. To put it simply, this show is sheer FUN.

Directed by Sam Cochrane

Musical Direction by Rob Gathercole