SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Extended at The Other Palace Studio

The musical will be extending its run at The Other Palace Studio by a week, now playing from 20th June to 9th July.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Due to popular demand, with performances already selling out, Scouts! The Musical will be extending its run at The Other Palace Studio by a week, now playing from 20th June to 9th July. The show centres around the annual Scout Games where Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete, but when someone threatens to sabotage the competi-tion, it is up to Joe and Ayesha to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day! Created in partnership with The Scout Association, The Stage Award-winning Gigglemug Theatre (Timpson: The Musical, RuneSical, The Bean Spillers: The Improvised Musical) return to The Other Palace with a brand new actor-musician led comedy musical for the whole family.

The Scouts are a charity which teach skills for life to 57 million Scouts and Guides world-wide, whom Team Gigglemug have been working closely with since 2019. Scouts! The Mu-sical was selected for BEAM2021 and, with a book written by Gigglemug AD Sam Cochrane and a score by former Scout David Fallon, this heart-warming new musical has everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to campfire rock ballads. To put it simply, this show is sheer FUN.

Directed by Sam Cochrane
Musical Direction by Rob Gathercole




Polka Theatres New Artistic Director Helen Matravers Sets Out Her Vision and Christmas Sho Photo
Polka Theatre's New Artistic Director Helen Matravers Sets Out Her Vision and Christmas Shows For 2023
Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of Polka Theatre, Helen Matravers, has announced details of their 2023 Christmas offering: The Snow Queen will run from 11 November – 21 January in the Main Theatre for ages 6-12, alongside The Night Before Christmas for children aged 2-6, playing in the Adventure Theatre from 18 November – 14 January, returning to Polka after a highly successful run in 2021. 
Ally Pallys Terrace Beer Garden Launches For The Summer On Coronation Weekend Photo
Ally Pally's Terrace Beer Garden Launches For The Summer On Coronation Weekend
With its stunning views over London, and mesmerising sunsets, The Terrace beer garden at Alexandra Palace will reopen for Spring/Summer 2023 on the 6 May, in perfect time to offer Londoners a sun-soaked spot to enjoy the Bank Holiday and Coronation weekend. 
Denise Gough, Freddie Fox and More Join The Fifth Annual Platform Presenting West End Gala Photo
Denise Gough, Freddie Fox and More Join The Fifth Annual Platform Presenting West End Gala
The game of Consequences - drawing an image, turning over the page to hide it and passing it on - often ends in astonishing and eye-wateringly funny results.
Guest Blog: Actor and Comedian Sophie Craig on Saying Yes, Grief and Her Debut Play I LOVE Photo
Guest Blog: Actor and Comedian Sophie Craig on Saying Yes, Grief and Her Debut Play I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT?
After years of procrastinating, worrying what people would think of me, I started creating comedy sketches. I started writing the TV shows I had ideas for. I reached out to people. I started to not take ‘No’ as a ‘not yet.’ I felt like I had something to prove.

