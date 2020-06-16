Ruthie Henshall Announces New 2021 Dates Announced For 'In My Life' Tour

UK audiences will finally have a chance to enjoy Ruthie Henshall's new intimate show In My Life next year, as new dates are announced for the exclusive four-city tour, which was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year, but postponed due to venue closures following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dates

Friday 12 & Saturday 13 March: Curve, Leicester

Tuesday 16 March: The Helix, Dublin

Friday 19 March: Cadogan Hall, London

Thursday 25 March: The Lowry, Salford Quays

In My Life premiered at the Sydney Opera House in June 2019 and went on to tour Australia playing to packed houses and a slew of five-star, rave reviews. The 2021 tour will play Leicester, Dublin, London and Salford Quays. Ticketholders will be contacted to confirm transfer of their tickets or to arrange a refund.

This new intimate show is a rare opportunity to see this dazzling star up close and personal, reinterpreting highlights from her acclaimed career as well as exploring the work of other iconic artists from Stephen Sondheim and Carole King to Victoria Wood and The Beatles.

Ruthie Henshall said, "When theatre opens again, I will literally dance in the street! It's so sad because when things are scary and sad, the theatre is always a pick-me-up and we have not been able to do that. The theatre opening again is something I can't wait for. It is my breath. To perform and to watch, it gives me something nothing else does. I am thrilled to be doing this tour and having not performed for a while, I will have even more to give! It's a very personal show that Is about life, loves and shows and it's got a whole lot of heart. There'll be stories to tell, songs to sing, I cannot wait to share this show with you and be back in a theatre."

Ruthie Henshall is one of the most celebrated stars in the history of the West End. Her multi-award winning career has seen her star in the most popular musicals of the past thirty years in the West End and on Broadway from her iconic appearance as Fantine in Les Misérables (including the tenth anniversary concert) to her Olivier Award nominated performances in Crazy For You, She Loves Me (winner), Peggy Sue Got Married, Marguerite and Chicago. Ruthie's other credits include Cats, Miss Saigon, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Putting It Together, Billy Elliot (including the world-wide cinema release) and her legendary appearance as both Roxie and Velma in Chicago in the West End and on Broadway. She recently starred as Mama Morton in Chicago, making her the only British actress to play all three female leads in the show. Ruthie has enjoyed tremendous success in plays, in concert and on television, including her stint as a judge on Dancing on Ice. Her recordings include four solo albums and numerous cast recordings.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You