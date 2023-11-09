Ruth Jones Joins the Cast of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL in the West End

Jones begins performances from Friday 15 March 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

Sister Act Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Sister Act

Gavin and Stacey star and co-writer Ruth Jones will swap Barry Island for blessings as ‘Mother Superior’, making her West End debut in Sister Act THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March 2024.

Ruth joins the multi-award-winning music star and Olivier Award winning performer Beverley Knight, reprising her performance as Deloris Van Cartier, until Saturday 8 June 2024. From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with further casting to be announced.

Ruth Jones said, “I’m proper chuffed to be making my West End debut in Sister Act next March playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre. It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

Ruth Jones is best known for playing ‘Nessa Jenkins’ in the award-winning BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which she also co-created and co-wrote with James Cordon. Her other screen credits include the titular role in Stella, which she also created and co-wrote, Kelly in Fat Friends, Myfanwy in Little Britain, Magz in Saxondale and Linda in Nighty Night. Ruth was last seen on stage as Maggie in Theatre Royal Bath’s touring production of The Nightingales. Her previous theatre credits include Under Milk Wood at the National, A Winter’s Tale for the RSC, Roots for Oxford Stage Company and Educating Rita at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. In recent years, Ruth has become a Sunday Times best-selling author of three novels, Never Greener, Us Three and Love Untold. She is currently writing her fourth.

Ahead of making her West End debut, Ruth will join the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act when it plays the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 13 - 24 February 2024.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. 

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt. 

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.







RELATED STORIES

1
Southwark Playhouse Celebrates 30th Birthday With £5 Tickets for 24 Hours Photo
Southwark Playhouse Celebrates 30th Birthday With £5 Tickets for 24 Hours

Southwark Playhouse is celebrating its 30th birthday by offering a limited number of £5 tickets for 24 hours only.

2
The Royal Opera House Welcomes Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla Photo
The Royal Opera House Welcomes Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Royal Opera House welcomes King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a special performance.

3
Video: Watch the First Demo Session For You Gotta Be A Goodfella From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch the First Demo Session For 'You Gotta Be A Goodfella' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

'The Finellis Musical' releases first 'Demo Session' video for the song 'You Gotta Be A Goodfella'. Get a sneak peek of this hilarious and heartwarming show, filled with memorable songs and based on the award-winning comedy film. Don't miss out on this family show!

4
Review: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Duke of Yorks Theatre Photo
Review: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Duke of York's Theatre

As the curtain rises, we’re met with a sea of pink – pink damask walls and heavy pink velvet curtains, with pink and white flowers adorning every available surface. This is the Garden Room at Clarence House (brilliantly designed by Christopher Oram), and the year is 1979.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You