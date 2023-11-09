Ruth Jones Joins the Cast of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL in the West End

Gavin and Stacey star and co-writer Ruth Jones will swap Barry Island for blessings as ‘Mother Superior’, making her West End debut in Sister Act THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March 2024.

Ruth joins the multi-award-winning music star and Olivier Award winning performer Beverley Knight, reprising her performance as Deloris Van Cartier, until Saturday 8 June 2024. From 10 June 2024, the role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, with further casting to be announced.

Ruth Jones said, “I’m proper chuffed to be making my West End debut in Sister Act next March playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre. It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

Ruth Jones is best known for playing ‘Nessa Jenkins’ in the award-winning BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which she also co-created and co-wrote with James Cordon. Her other screen credits include the titular role in Stella, which she also created and co-wrote, Kelly in Fat Friends, Myfanwy in Little Britain, Magz in Saxondale and Linda in Nighty Night. Ruth was last seen on stage as Maggie in Theatre Royal Bath’s touring production of The Nightingales. Her previous theatre credits include Under Milk Wood at the National, A Winter’s Tale for the RSC, Roots for Oxford Stage Company and Educating Rita at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. In recent years, Ruth has become a Sunday Times best-selling author of three novels, Never Greener, Us Three and Love Untold. She is currently writing her fourth.

Ahead of making her West End debut, Ruth will join the UK and Ireland tour of Sister Act when it plays the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 13 - 24 February 2024.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.